Thursday Injury Report: Thinking Long-Term

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry clearly is not running on empty – and the Tennessee Titans would like to keep it that way.

The fourth-year running back was limited in practice for the second consecutive day Thursday. He is listed with a hamstring issue but coach Mike Vrabel suggested Henry’s reduced workload this week was more about what is to come than what happened to put him on the injury report.

“I think that you get to this point in the season, and you’re trying to get the guys that you really rely on to the game,” Vrabel said Thursday. “That’s a fine line of practicing and getting the things in that you need to get done, and then also getting those guys as rested for a physical football game that it’s going to be this week – getting them ready.”

Six Titans, including Henry, were limited on Wednesday. The other five were full participants Thursday.

Henry has rushed for 347 yards on 42 carries the last two weeks and now is nine yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner averaged better than eight yards per carry in each and – as he did late last season – has emerged as Tennessee’s primary option on offense.

He was the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher entering Week 13 and was one of four running backs with at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Sunday, the Titans (6-5) will play at Indianapolis against the Colts (6-5), who have one of the NFL’s top 10 rushing defenses. Henry had 15 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown the first time the AFC South rivals met

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Reggie Gilbert, LB (knee) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring).

Full participation: Dane Cruikshank, S (ankle), Adoreé Jackson, CB (calf), DaQuan Jones, DL (ribs), Joshua Kalu, CB (ankle), Kevin Pamphile, OL (knee) and Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

INDIANPOLIS

Did not practice: Mo-Alie Cox, TE (thumb), T.Y. Hilton, WR (calf), Quenton Nelson, G (hip), Marlon Mack, RB (hand) and Jabaal Sheard, DE (not injury related).

Limited participation: Parris Campbell, WR (hand) and Rock Ya-Sin, CB (ankle).

Full participation: Clayton Geathers, S (not injury related) and Khari Willis, S (concussion).