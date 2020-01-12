TitanMaven
Davis Ages Well During Playoffs

David Boclair

Corey Davis has a way of showing up in NFL divisional playoff games. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that those contests come at a time when he is growing up – literally.

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft celebrated his 25 birthday Saturday, the same day his team, the Tennessee Titans, reveled in their 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, which earned them a place in next Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Davis caught just one pass for a mere three yards, yet it was one of the most memorable moments in the contest.

With the offense in a wildcat formation and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in motion, running back Derrick Henry fielded the direct snap and took a couple steps toward the line before he delivered a jump pass to Davis. It was not an easy catch because the throw was high and Davis had not completely shaken his defender.

“It looked great in practice all week,” starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “[Henry] has actually done a really good job in practice putting the ball in the spot. … I wasn’t even looking at Derrick. I was looking at [Davis] to make sure they bit on the fake on the back side, and they did. Corey made a heck of a play.”

It was Davis’ third touchdown catch in four career playoff games. In the divisional round two years ago, two days after he turned 23, he scored Tennessee’s only touchdowns in a 35-14 loss to New England.

All told, he has scored three touchdowns on six receptions on the second week of the NFL’s postseason. In 42 regular-season contests over four seasons, he has just six touchdowns on 142 catches.

“(Henry) threw a good ball, and I went up and got it,” Davis said. “We practiced that play every week. He jumps up and hits me with the ball, and it’s up to me. I knew where I was on the field, and I knew it was going to be kind of tight. So, I tried to keep my feet in bounds the best I could.”

The touchdown capped an 81-yard touchdown drive and gave the Titans a 21-6 lead with 6:54 to play in the third quarter.

It came after offense quickly moved from its own 19 to the Ravens’ 6 on the strength of a 66-yard run by Henry. Two goal-to-go calls got that unit only halfway to the end zone. So, the Titans decided to get creative.

“Just trying to find the right time to call it,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was very well executed. I thought (Davis) did a fantastic job of going up to get the football. Attacking the football is something that we practiced.

“You’ve got to have some plays for when you get down there.”

And in Davis, the Titans know they have a guy who will show a different level of maturity at this time of year.

“All I wanted for my birthday was the ‘W,’” Davis said.

