Cruikshank Personifies Titans' Persistence on Special Teams

Dane Cruikshank wasted no time when it came to establish his credentials as a difference-maker on special teams.

In the second game of his career, the Tennessee Titans 2018 fifth-round pick scored a touchdown on a fake punt when he caught a pass and went 66 yards for a touchdown in a victory over the Houston Texans. He added two tackles in the kicking game that day and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Since then, the backup safety said he has tried not to waste a moment when he is on the field for a kick. His time to shine arrived once again Sunday at Indianapolis when he blocked a fourth-quarter field goal attempt. Backup cornerback Tye Smith gathered up the ball and went 63 yards for a go-ahead touchdown that sent Tennessee on its way to a 31-17 victory.

“We take special teams very seriously over here,” Cruikshank said following the game. “Everybody takes advantage of their opportunities and I rose to the occasion (Sunday) and made the best of it.”

Cruikshank’s block was the fourth by the Titans (7-5) in their past four games and the second of the day against the Colts (6-6). Defensive lineman Austin Johnson got his hand on an earlier attempt, which made Tennessee the first NFL team in more than six years to block two kicks in the same game. The last to do it was the then-San Diego Chargers against Washington on Nov. 3, 2013.

They also blocked a game-winning field goal attempt by Kansas City and an extra-point attempt by Carolina, the latter by Cruikshank.

“Every week we look for ways to go affect the kick,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It really comes down to effort, not taking a play off. That’s certainly been something that’s helped us.”

In addition to his blocked kicks, Cruikshank has made eight special teams tackles this season, which is tied for second on the team and matches his total from 2018 when he was fourth on the team in that regard.

As a member of the defense he has made just two tackles in 24 career games.

On special teams, though, he has proven versatile and invaluable. For example, last season he diagnosed a fake punt by Jacksonville and forced the ball carrier to LeShaun Sims, who made the tackle short of the first down. Cruikshank also took a reverse on the opening kickoff of the Week 17 showdown with Indianapolis and went 39 yards on his only return.

Now he has a blocked field goal to his credit as well, one that paid immediate and significant dividends in a game the Titans had to have.

“I knew our team was in a dogfight and I just wanted to make a play for my teammates,” Cruikshank said. “I ended up being able to do that and, thankfully, (Smith) was able to pick it up and return it for a touchdown. So, it ended up being a great play for us.”