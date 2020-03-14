Recalling Delanie Walker's Best Moments with Tennessee

Delanie Walker will be remembered as one of the best.

One of the best tight ends in franchise history. One of the best free agent signings in franchise history. One of the best teammates. One of the best leaders.

Predictably, therefore, when the Tennessee Titans released the three-time Pro Bowler on Friday it touched off a wave of discussion, recollection and gratification on the many social media platforms. Walker even chimed in with a series of his own tweets.

Here is a look back at some of Walker’s best moments for the Titans:

Nov. 14, 2013: Walker caught 10 passes in a game for the first time – and did so on just 10 targets. He caught four for 43 yards in the first quarter, three for seven yards in the third quarter (they were the only passes the Titans completed that period) and three for 41 yards in the fourth. His 19-yard touchdown reception with 1:54 to play got Tennessee within three points in an eventual 30-27 loss to Indianapolis.

Sept. 14, 2014: Scored a third-quarter touchdown on a 61-yard catch-and-run against the Dallas Cowboys. Finished the day with 10 receptions for 142 yards, the only time in his career he had at least 10 catches and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

Nov. 23, 2014: He set a career-high with 155 receiving yards on just five receptions in a loss at Philadelphia. He had a 68-yard catch-and-run (the longest reception of his career) and a 27-yard reception that led to touchdowns and a 21-yard catch that led to a field goal. It was the second 100-yard receiving game of his career.

Nov. 8, 2015: Recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career when he scored on a 61-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the first quarter and a 2-yard catch in the second quarter. Finished as the team’s leading receiver with seven catches for 95 yards as the Titans snapped a six-game losing streak with an overtime victory at New Orleans.

Jan. 3, 2016: He caught nine passes for 94 yards in the regular-season finale at Indianapolis, which matched his season-high from the previous week and made it six times in the final seven games he had six or more catches. He finished the season with 94 receptions (in 15 games), which led all NFL tight ends and made him the ninth tight end in history with at least 90 catches in a year.

Jan. 28, 2018: In his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, Walker was named Offensive MVP when he caught four passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown, an 18-yard reception with 1:54 to play, was the game-winner in the AFC’s 24-23 victory. His first started a second-half comeback by the AFC, which trailed 20-3 at halftime.

Sept. 8, 2019: In his return from an ankle injury that caused him to miss virtually the entire 2018 season, Walker had a team-high five receptions, including two for touchdowns in a span of 3:29, in a season-opening 43-13 victory at Cleveland. It was his first multi-touchdown game since Dec. 20, 2015 and it made him the franchise’s career leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end (28).

Sept. 29, 2019: With his only reception of the day against the Atlanta Falcons, a four-yard gain in the first quarter, Walker became the 16 tight end in NFL history and one of only six active tight ends with at least 500 career receptions.