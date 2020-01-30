Former Titans Coordinators Team Up in Green Bay

NASHVILLE – A former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator has agreed to work for a former Titans offensive coordinator.

Jerry Gray was named secondary coach with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. The move makes the man who directed Tennessee’s defense from 2011-13 an assistant under the man who ran Tennessee’s offense in 2018, Matt LaFleur.

Gray (pictured) had mixed results as the Titans’ defensive coordinator for the three seasons Mike Munchak was head coach. In 2012, his unit allowed a league-high and franchise-record 471 points but ranked among the top 10 in sacks. Tennessee allowed more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2011 and 2012, the only time during the Titans era that happened in consecutive seasons.

Tennessee did not make the playoffs in any of those seasons.

Gray spent the past six years as secondary coach with the Minnesota Vikings and has been an NFL assistant coach for 23 seasons in all. His first NFL job was as quality control assistant with the then-Tennessee Oilers (1997-98). Jeff Fisher promoted him to secondary coach in 1999, and he had that job for two years before he went to Buffalo as defensive coordinator. He also has spent time with Washington and Seattle.

LaFleur interviewed to be the Titans head coach in 2018 but was named offensive coordinator after Mike Vrabel was hired. Green Bay selected him as its head coach last January and he led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a spot in the NFC Championship this season.

The Titans and Packers will play next season in Green Bay.