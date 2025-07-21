What's Next For Titans After Will Levis Injury?
The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a massive change to their roster just before the start of training camp.
Titans quarterback Will Levis is scheduled to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery as a result of his injury he suffered last season.
Levis hurt his shoulder during Week 4's Monday Night Football contest against the Miami Dolphins last season and was forced to miss a few games in the middle of the year. Levis returned to the field but he was never 100 percent from his injury. Eventually, Levis was replaced by veteran backup Mason Rudolph and the Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
So, what will happen to the Titans as Levis heads to injured reserve?
The Titans still have three quarterbacks on the roster in Ward, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. This doesn't mean the team won't go out and sign someone to replace Levis, but the Titans aren't in dire need to do so.
Allen and Boyle both have experience starting games in the NFL, but it's more clear now than ever that Ward will be the team's starting quarterback going into the season.
Though he hasn't officially been named the team's starting quarterback, Levis' injury all but secures that. The Titans are officially entering the Ward era and should be excited about what the future holds.
As for Levis, he will look to get fully healthy for the 2026 season, which will be the final year of his rookie contract. The Titans will have the option to keep Levis as Ward's backup going into next season if they choose to do so.
For now, Allen and Boyle will support Ward as they compete to be his primary backup for the upcoming season.
