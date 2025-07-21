Titans QB Will Levis Out for Season
The Tennessee Titans have seen their offseason quarterback battle come to a premature end as training camp begins.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Titans quarterback Will Levis will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, a choice that he made on his own. The procedure is scheduled for July 29.
The Titans released a statement shortly after the news broke.
"After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season," the team said in a statement. "We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery.
While there was never much doubt about No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward winning the job over Levis, the coaching staff had made it clear that they wanted to see the quarterback room battle it out leading into Week 1.
"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said during OTAs. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day."
Now, barring injury, Ward seems locked in to be Tennessee's starter for the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
But before that, he will need to get some preseason reps. The Titans will begin their three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
