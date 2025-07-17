Titans Have Motivated LB Ahead of Training Camp
It's never a fun thing in the NFL to be cut. Just ask Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones.
Jones, 28, was let go by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2024 season as a cap casualty, but he re-signed with the Titans shortly after leaving the pacific northwest.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks Jones is a linebacker to keep an eye on going into training camp.
"Heading into his seventh NFL season, Jones has played in 90 games, including 52 starts, with the Broncos and Seahawks since entering the NFL in 2019," Wyatt wrote.
"He's been credited with 210 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 40 stops for a loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception in his career. So yes, he produced in the league. The Seahawks waived Jones to create cap space, and the Titans snatched him up just a few days after parting ways with [Harold] Landry. Jones is motivated, and ready to get after quarterbacks in Tennessee."
Jones signed a one-year, $10 million deal, so he has to prove himself in what could be his only season with the Titans.
Should Jones perform well with Tennessee, he could hit free agency next spring and land a major payday over a longer period of time.
The 28-year-old out of Ohio State took a bit of a dip in production in his second season with the Seahawks. After starting 16 games in 2023, Jones managed to log just seven starts in the 2024 season.
Over the course of his career, Jones has recorded 30.5 sacks over six seasons, giving him an average of about five.
In order for the Titans to truly feel his impact, Jones may need to have the best year yet of his career.
