Three QBs Titans Could Sign After Will Levis Injury
The Tennessee Titans made a big announcement just days away from training camp kick-off: ruling out third-year quarterback Will Levis or the entirety of 2025 due to a season-ending shoulder injury.
After Levis participated in both OTAs and minicamp it's a bit surprising to see the 26-year-old quickly out for the year; now leaving the Titans one quarterback shorter than they were entering into camp, and opening the window for Tennessee to potentially be active on the free agent market in an effort to add another name in the room, and perhaps a veteran to help aid first-overall pick Cam Ward.
With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks to watch as a potential fit for the Titans following the news of Levis' absence.
Carson Wentz
Wentz, who comes fresh off a Super Bowl appearance as a part of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback room, still finds himself on the open market looking for a team to call home for the 2025 season seems worthy of a look from Tennessee for what could be his 10th season pro.
Wentz has a ton of different experiences in the league, which makes him an interesting veteran name to bring into the building next to a young and budding number-one pick like Cam Ward. Wentz has been a top pick in the draft, has been a backup, and has even been an MVP candidate since being drafted in 2016, and may be both a valuable voice and a worthwhile backup to fill-in behind Ward.
Especially with some ties to this front office led by former Kansas City executive Mike Borgonzi, don't be shocked if Wentz gets a look from the Titans brass.
C.J. Beathard
Beathard, the six-year veteran who comes off two years with the Titans' division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, could be a veteran name worth watching on the open market if Tennessee wants to dabble in the position.
The big connection of note here with Beathard centers upon the Titans' offensive coordinator, Nick Holz, who, before his time with Tennessee, was the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2023 –– giving him some previous chemistry with the former Jacksonville quarterback during their overlap, and could be a voice in the building advocating his services.
At 31 years old with solid NFL experience, also having time next to an elite mind like Kyle Shanahan when being drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, don't count Beathard out of the race to get a shot with Tennessee.
Teddy Bridgewater
After leaving for a high school coaching stint in 2023, Teddy Bridgewater found his way back to the NFL field in 2024 with the Detroit Lions as a part of their roster, albeit in a relatively limited fashion. He didn't suit up for a regular season game, but threw one pass in the postseason as a result of a sudden Jared Goff injury vs. the Washington Commanders.
But, at only 32 years old while still being a veteran mentor, Bridgewater, out of the names available, may be worthy of a glance by the Titans for camp. The journeyman quarterback hasn't played close to a full season since 2021, which does add a bit more concern to how his services could play out, but that's why, as a low-risk camp addition, Bridgewater has some appeal as a late offseason dart throw.
If the Titans wanted to get creative in an effort to help their rookie quarterback, adding the former football coach could be a solid route to go.
