Wednesday's Injury Report: Henry, Two Others Get Back to Work

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry did not have his best game Sunday against Houston.

Practice would not have made him any better, coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday, but the Tennessee Titans have opted not to stage a repeat performance.

Henry was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Titans began preparations for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.

Whatever the Pro Bowl running back did during the day’s workout was more than he did last week when he sat out all of last week’s practices. He ultimately rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries in the 24-21 loss to the Texans, which ended his streaks of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (five) and consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards (four).

“I don’t think practice had much of an effect,” Vrabel said. “… I think that the things that he was asked to do, he was comfortable with. We’re going to try to see where he is (this week) and continue to keep moving.”

Henry wasn’t the only one who practiced for the first time in more than a week. Cornerback Adoreé Jackson and special teamer Daren Bates also were among those whose participation was limited. Both not only sat out practice last week they did not play in the game either.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries, who has missed the last two contests, was the only Titans player who did not practice at all.

The complete Titans-Saints injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle).

Limited participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (ankle); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot); Kalif Raymond, WR (knee) and Wesley Woodyard, LB (knee).

Full participation: none.

NEW ORLEANS

Did not participate: Vonn Bell, S (knee); C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S (concussion) and Larry Warford, G (knee).

Limited participation: Kiko Alsonso, LB (quadricep); Terron Armstead, T (ankle); Andrus Peat, G (forearm); Ryan Ramczyk, T (knee) and Patrick Robinson, CB (calf).

Full participation: none.

And A.J. Brown ties it early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown catch.