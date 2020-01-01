Tuesday Injury Report: Jackson Gets Back to Work

NASHVILLLE – Adoreé Jackson took a major step in his recovery from a foot injury Tuesday.

For the first time in roughly a month, the Tennessee Titans cornerback was a full participant in practice. The third-year player was one of just five Titans listed on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the New England Patriots and was the only one of the five who was a full participant.

Jackson has missed the last four games because of the injury, which he sustained Dec. 1 at Indianapolis. He was a limited participant in one practice two weeks ago prior to the game against New Orleans but did not take part in any workouts last week.

“It’d be a boost to the entire team to have all our players that at some point in time during the season we’ve counted on to be available to play,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday when asked about Jackson’s status. “Not just the secondary, it would help the entire team, which is what we’re always about.”

Jackson, a first-round draft pick in 2017, started 10 of the 11 games he has played this season (he also missed one game in late October with a separate issue) and 39 of the 43 he has played in his career. He has 40 tackles and seven passes defensed this season.

His latest injury came a week after another cornerback, Malcolm Butler, was placed on injured reserve.

In recent weeks, the Titans have claimed one veteran cornerback, Tremaine Brock, off waivers and promoted another from the practice squad, Kareem Orr, who made his NFL debut in the Dec. 1 game against the Colts but since has been returned to the practice squad.

“I’m always comfortable with whoever we have,” Vrabel said. “That’s our job as coaches. I mean, I get the guys ready to play, find out who’s available, prepare them, identify what changes that you need to make.”

The complete Titans-Patriots injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle) and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Limited participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder) and Cody Hollister, WR (ankle).

Full participation: Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

NEW ENGLAND

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB (knee), Terrence Brooks, DB (groin), Marcus Cannon, T (ankle), Jamie Collins, LB (shoulder), Julian Edelman, WR (knee/shoulder), Johathan Jones, CB (groin) and Jason McCourty, CB (groin).

Full participation: None.