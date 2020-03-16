Conklin Moves On, Agrees to Deal With AFC North Team

The Tennessee Titans have an opening on their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Jack Conklin, their starting right tackle for the past four seasons, has agreed to a three-year $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns with $30 million guaranteed. Nearly half of the money ($20 million) will be paid in the first season.

Free agents cannot sign contracts for 2020 and beyond until Wednesday afternoon, but Monday was the first day they could negotiate with teams across the league.

The Browns were one of the most active franchises Monday. They also came to terms with tight end Austin Hooper as the look to provide quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, with the best possible supporting cast.

Conklin’s pending departure creates clarity for three of the Titans’ four most prominent players whose contracts are set to expire this week. Ryan Tannehill was re-signed to a four-year, $118 million extension on Sunday. The Titans placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry on Monday.

Cornerback Logan Ryan remains undecided. Behind him are a collection of role players who also have to sort out what comes next. That group includes wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe, linebacker Kamalei Correa and cornerback LeShaun Sims.

Also, quarterback Marcus Mariota’s next stop is to be determined.

The eighth overall pick in 2016, Conklin has been a productive and reliable player during his first four NFL seasons. He played in 57 out of a possible 64 regular-season contests and five out of five playoff games. He was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie, when the Titans finished third in rushing offense.

In 2019 Conklin was one of two Titans offensive linemen to start every game last season, which meant he had a lot to do with the fact that running back Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title.

“Four years ago, walking in here, not knowing anybody … it feels like just a day ago,” he said immediately following the season. “To be here now and having that uncertainty of being a free agent, it’s a strange feeling. But it’s what comes with the game.”