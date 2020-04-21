AllTitans
Check Out Jon Robinson's Draft Setup

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson provided a sense of how things will work during this week’s 2020 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.

“I’ve got three Surfaces and an iPad on my desk here,” the Tennessee Titans general manager said. “But, I’ll be in one kind of channel if you will, and a video conference call with our typical draft room participants. There will be another web conference call that I’ll have with the scouts on another kind of channel, and then we have a couple different ways of communicating with the league. I have my draft phone and my cell phone, which is kind of standard operating procedure.”

Tuesday, the Titans gave an actual look at the setup. The team’s official Twitter account posted two photos of Robinson’s desk at his office at home, where he will lead the team’s draft effort.

The NFL’s other 31 general managers will have similar setups for what will be the league’s first virtual draft. Each of the team’s facilities are closed due to the impact of the COVID-19, which also caused the league to cancel the public aspect of the event that had been scheduled for Las Vegas.

Similarly, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his home.

“My biggest concern was the ability to make trades, and how that was going to go off,” Robinson said. “I think that I feel a little bit more at ease now that we’ve got the draft phones set up. There’s a lot of trades that get done via cell phone. Sometimes in typical draft years in the past where I’ll text another GM and say, ‘Hey, are you going to pick here? Would you be looking to move?’ They’ll text me back, and I don’t want to say you consummate a trade by a text but you at least get the ball rolling that way. Then you pick up the phone and call.

“So, I think that style of business with being able to move around on the draft board, we’ll still be able to do that.”

