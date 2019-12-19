Vaccaro on Former Teammate Brees: 'The Model Player'

NASHVILLE – If Kenny Vaccaro learned only one thing during his years with the New Orleans Saints, it was about the value of preparation.

So, when the 2019 NFL schedule revealed that the Saints would play at Nissan Stadium in Week 16, he got to work. Vaccaro reached out to several former teammates (and close friends) on the Saints defense and took care of some business early rather than wait until Sunday.

“I ended up getting all of their jerseys during the offseason, signed and framed, so I wouldn’t have to trade so many jerseys after this game,” the Tennessee Titans safety said.

Vaccaro spent five years with the Saints before he joined the Tennessee Titans during training camp in 2018 and no one taught him more about preparation than New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who etched his name into the NFL record book in a couple new places Monday.

Brees became the NFL leader in career passing touchdowns when he threw his third in the Saints’ 34-7 victory over Indianapolis. He now has 541, two more than Peyton Manning and three more than Tom Brady.

In that game, he completed 29 of 30 passes for an NFL single-game completion percentage record (96.7). He finished the night with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns.

From Vaccaro’s perspective, none of it is by accident.

“He’ll be sitting pregame … I remember looking from my locker to his locker,” Vaccaro said Wednesday. “He’s sitting down looking at the script, and he’s looking at certain people, but I don’t think he sees teammates. I think he sees the opposing defenses. He’s going through what’s probably going to happen, what’s going to transpire in the game.”

A first-round pick (15 overall) in 2013 by New Orleans, Vaccaro started all but one of the 81 games he played for the Saints. He appeared in at least 11 every year, including all 16 in 2015, and practiced against Brees and that offense often, which is an education not many players get.

Brees has been New Orleans’ starting quarterback since 2006 and since then the Saints have finished in the top 10 in scoring offense 11 times in 13 years (first twice) and no worse than 12. In terms of total yards, they have been in the top 10 all 13 years (first six times) and no worse than eighth.

“Drew is a Hall of Fame player,” Vaccaro said. “… Everybody knows that.

“… He’s just the model player. The model pro. Everything about him, you want to be.”