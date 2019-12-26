TitanMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

QB Coach Calls Mariota An 'Ultimate Pro'

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Marcus Mariota has not padded his stats in recent weeks.

He has enhanced his reputation, though.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback continues to earn rave reviews from teammates and coaches for his attitude and conduct since he lost the starting job to Ryan Tannehill. Thursday, quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara was the latest to laud the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“Marcus is the most ultimate pro and best human being I’ve – probably – ever met,” O’Hara said. “So, it didn’t take any kind of motivating. He’s motivated. He understands the role.”

Mariota has been Tannehill’s backup since Week 7 and during that time has not been on the field for a single snap in a game.

Tennessee has gone 6-3 since then and needs only a win Sunday at Houston to clinch a playoff berth. The Titans also have scored 20 or more points in each of those games and 30 or more in four of them. With Mariota as the starter they averaged 16.3 points per contest, and his last appearance was a shutout defeat at Denver.

“[I have] a ton of respect for Marcus and not only what he’s done in his football career, but the person that he is each and every day,” Tannehill said earlier this month. “Tough situation for him, but he’s been nothing but professional throughout the whole process. He’s been supportive. I’ve been able to just talk through things on game day, during the week. He helps me with watching the tape.

“I think he does everything he can possibly do to help me and this team along, which says a lot about his character as a person being in that tough situation.”

Before being benched, Mariota started 61 of the 62 games he played in the NFL. The only exception was Week 3 in 2018, when he was injured but came on when backup Blaine Gabbert sustained a concussion and led the Titans to a victory over Jacksonville. As a starter, his record is 29-32.

Mariota has never been named to the Pro Bowl but has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month once (November 2016). He has been named a team captain every year he has been in the league and has continued to function in that capacity even though he has not been the starting quarterback.

In the final year of his rookie contract, it is clear that Mariota is in his final days with the Titans. He will be a free agent after the season and another team will give him the chance for a fresh start and to revitalize his career.

According to O’Hara, though, Mariota has not begun to look at what comes next. He continues to look for ways he can have an impact in his current situation.

“When it was the other way around, (Tannehill) really helped Marcus,” O’Hara said. “Marcus is helping Ryan for the good of the team. So, he’s been great.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Titans Linebacker Available Again

David Boclair

Second-year player failed a physical with Cincinnati and was released a day after being claimed off waivers

Current Offense Looks Increasingly Like an Older Version

David Boclair

Under first-year coordinator Arthur Smith, the Titans show the power, versatility that former head coach Mike Mularkey preferred

Jennings Happy to be Back With 'The Guys'

David Boclair

Wide receiver remained close to his former teammates after he was released in October

A New Running Back Added to Practice Squad

David Boclair

Undrafted free agent from Duke was with Tampa Bay in 2018, spent time with Washington this year

Win-And-In A Familiar Scenario for Titans

David Boclair

This is the third straight year Tennessee has needed a Week 17 victory to make the playoffs

Concussions Create a Potential Shortage at Wide Receiver

David Boclair

Corey Davis, Kalif Raymond in the NFL concussion protocol after being injured in loss to Saints

Brown, Others Offset Henry's Absence

David Boclair

Rookie wide receiver produces the biggest running play in the Titans' loss to the Saints

Sharif Finch Goes to NFL's Worst Team Via Waiver Claim

David Boclair

A Tennessee Titans' starter earlier this season, he will finish 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals

Titans Lose to Saints, Gain in Standings

David Boclair

Big early lead does not hold up in final home game of 2019

Titans Address Injury Issues, Add Two Wide Receivers

David Boclair

Darius Jennings is re-signed and Rashard Davis is promoted from the practice squad