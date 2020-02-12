AllTitans
Another Pees Leaves Coaching Staff

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Matt Pees took an unexpected but welcomed detour in his coaching career two years ago.

Now he is back on track.

After two seasons as quality control assistant for the Tennessee Titans, Pees is the new head coach at Findlay (Ohio) High School, which announced the hiring Tuesday.

“We are blessed to have Matt’s knowledge, expertise, and genuine care and concern for students,” athletics director Nate Weihrauch said, according to The Blade (Toledo, Ohio). “Matt’s relationships with college coaches and NFL personnel will provide multiple opportunities for Findlay student-athletes and our outstanding community.”

Pees joined the Titans after four years at Green Mountain (Colo.) High School, the last two as head coach, so that he could work alongside his father, former defensive coordinator Dean Pees. His primary focus was on the defensive line.

“I will be indebted to [coach] Mike [Vrabel], and [controlling owner] Amy (Adams Strunk), and Jon (Robinson), and all the people that made that happen,” Dean Pees said. “… I've been wanting that for a long time. … I am truly, truly indebted and grateful. To spend two years with my son here, and watch him grow, there aren't enough words. You guys all know if you have kids, it's just like a dream come true to be in the same profession. It was incredible. It was incredible.”

Dean Pees’ first job was as an assistant coach at Elmwood (Ohio) High School I 1973. After two years he became the school’s head coach and held that post for four seasons before he became a college football assistant. He ultimately became an NFL assistant in 2004.

He retired following last month’s loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

“My dad never got to see me coach,” Dean Pees said. “He died the first year I became a head high school coach. He passed away at 56 years old of a heart attack, never saw me coach. So, I've coached a lot of years for him.”

Matt Pees got to coach with his dad. And now he gets to see where his own career will go. 

