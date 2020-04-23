AllTitans
Vrabel A Finalist for Patriots Hall of Fame -- Again

David Boclair

If New England Patriots fans hold a grudge, Mike Vrabel is in trouble.

The Tennessee Titans head coach was named a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame this week.

His potential induction is now in the hands Patriots fans, who will determine which one of three finalists is ultimately enshrined via an online vote that runs through May 8. The winner of that vote will be announced a week later.

The other finalists, as determined by a 27-person nomination committee, are former coach Bill Parcells and former defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

It is the fifth straight year Vrabel has been named finalist.

As a player for the Patriots from 2001-08, he was a part of three Super Bowl wins in four years (2001, 2003, 2004) and registered 48 sacks, which ranks in the team’s all-time top 10. In 2006, he was a team captain when New England set a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in a season (237).

Primarily a linebacker, his versatility was evident in several standout performances. In 2005 he became the first player since sacks became an official statistic (1982) to catch two touchdown passes and have a sack in the same game. Two years later he forced three fumbles, had three sacks, recovered an onside kick and scored an offensive touchdown in a single contest.

New England won 76 percent of the games Vrabel played (95 out of 125) during his time with that franchise.

However, as Tennessee’s head coach he helped end New England’s 2019 season as the Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13 in the wild card round. Vrabel’s fifth victory as a head coach was a 34-10 rout of New England in Week 10 of the 2018 regular season.

He’s not the only one who has had other chances to be inducted. Seymour is a finalist for the fourth straight year, and Parcells previously made it to the fan vote in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Neither of those two, though, have done things the last couple years that probably did not sit well with those who have the final say.

