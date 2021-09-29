Wednesday Injury Report: Plenty of Names, Including Some Big Ones

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, tackle Taylor Lewan among the Tennessee Titans who did not practice.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel hinted at what was to come.

Monday, the Tennessee Titans head coach indicated that his team took some lumps in Sunday’s 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

“We will see who is available this week,” Vrabel said. “We will see how everybody else feels. We have a long injury report.”

Sure enough, when the official NFL injury report for this Sunday’s game between the Titans and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium was released Wednesday, plenty of Titans were included. Twelve of them, to be exact, and half of them did not practice at all.

Last Friday, the final full workout prior to the Colts game, there were just five Titans who were limited participants or did not practice at all.

This week’s list could have been even longer, except that two players – outside linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver – were placed on injured reserve a day earlier. Roberson had been battling a knee injury for a time, but Weaver was hurt in the game against the Colts.

Among those who sat out the workout were wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, tackle Taylor Lewan and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The complete Titans-Jets injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE TITANS

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (toe) and DL Larrell Murchison (elbow). Limited participation: CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), P Brett Kern (right groin), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (shoulder). Full participation: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring) and TE Anthony Firkser (knee).

NEW YORK JETS

Did not practice: WR Elijah Moore (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (concussion) and S Marcus Maye (ankle). Limited participation: WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and TE Tyler Kroft (rib).