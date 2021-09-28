September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Titans Find Pass Rush Help in Their Past

Titans Find Pass Rush Help in Their Past

Sharif Finch is signed as two outside linebackers go on injured reserve.
Author:
Publish date:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Sharif Finch is signed as two outside linebackers go on injured reserve.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans needed some pass rush help. They found it in their past.

Tennessee signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch on Tuesday, the same day franchise officials placed two other outside linebackers, Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver, on injured reserve. Additionally, defensive lineman Andrew Brown was released from the practice squad.

Finch broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Titans in 2018 and he appeared in 23 games for them before he was released late in 2019. Since then, he has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets and appeared in three games or the Jets last season. For his career, he has been credited with 41 tackles, three and a half sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. All but one of his tackles was with Tennessee.

The Jets released Finch in June and he had been a free agent since.

Roberson missed the last two games with a knee injury after having registered a career-high three tackles in the opener against Arizona.

Weaver sustained a serious leg injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and will miss an extended period. A fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, he played in two of Tennessee’s first three games and was credited with two tackles, both against the Colts before he was injured.

Another outside linebacker, Bud Dupree, was available to play against Indianapolis only on an emergency basis as he continues his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery late last season. His status for this week is currently undetermined.

Brown was added to the practice squad last week.

Titans linebacker Sharif Finch (56) celebrates his sack in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Find Pass Rush Help in Their Past

38 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
News

WRs Coach Says He Asked Too Much of Jones, Brown in Week 1

45 minutes ago
Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans (left) and Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts.
News

Vrabel, Reich Traded Difference-Making Moves

18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles agianst the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Tannehill Making Most of Opportunities to Run

20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) runs the ball during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Vrabel Says Titans Thinking Long-Term with Julio

23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) gestures to the crowd after forcing a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Quotes of Notes: Colts on Loss to Titans

Sep 26, 2021
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Colts during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Unheralded Heroes Emerge as Big-Name, Big-Money Stars Sit

Sep 26, 2021
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Lewan: 'I Needed This'

Sep 26, 2021
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before their against the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

A.J. Brown Injured Early Against the Indianapolis Colts

Sep 26, 2021