Titans Find Pass Rush Help in Their Past

Sharif Finch is signed as two outside linebackers go on injured reserve.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans needed some pass rush help. They found it in their past.

Tennessee signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch on Tuesday, the same day franchise officials placed two other outside linebackers, Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver, on injured reserve. Additionally, defensive lineman Andrew Brown was released from the practice squad.

Finch broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Titans in 2018 and he appeared in 23 games for them before he was released late in 2019. Since then, he has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets and appeared in three games or the Jets last season. For his career, he has been credited with 41 tackles, three and a half sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. All but one of his tackles was with Tennessee.

The Jets released Finch in June and he had been a free agent since.

Roberson missed the last two games with a knee injury after having registered a career-high three tackles in the opener against Arizona.

Weaver sustained a serious leg injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and will miss an extended period. A fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, he played in two of Tennessee’s first three games and was credited with two tackles, both against the Colts before he was injured.

Another outside linebacker, Bud Dupree, was available to play against Indianapolis only on an emergency basis as he continues his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery late last season. His status for this week is currently undetermined.

Brown was added to the practice squad last week.