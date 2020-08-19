Davis Declines to Dwell on Contract Status

Corey Davis was not the chosen one this offseason.

Picked No. 5 overall in 2017, the 25-year-old wide receiver was one of two Tennessee Titans eligible to have the fifth-year option on his contract exercised this offseason. The Titans elected to do so with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson only.

Thus, Davis finds himself in a contract season.

In June, general manager Jon Robinson expressed optimism regarding the situation and stated that he would be interested in extending Davis’ stay if the circumstances were right. In other words, a strong 2020 performance could convince franchise officials to re-sign the record-setting college receiver out of Western Michigan in 2021.

Davis, however, has decided not to look that far ahead.

“Some things you just got to put in God's hands and go out there and play fast and control what you can control,” he said following Tuesday’s practice. “Just leave the rest up to God and give it everything you've got.

“And that's what I'm planning on doing this year. I'm not really focusing on the contracts, nothing. I'm just going to go out there and play football and handle my business, and everything will take care of itself.”

The first wide receiver taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, Davis has not put up the numbers many expected. By no means are his statistics bad, though. His yards-per-reception average has increased every season. The same is true about his yards-per-target average and catch percentage.

In 2018, Davis hauled in a team-leading 65 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he was second to A.J. Brown with 43 catches and 601 yards.

Out of the 30 receivers drafted in 2017, Davis ranks sixth in career receptions (142) and fifth in receiving yards (1,867). His six touchdowns are good for 12th among the group.

During a video press conference on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are a better football team with Davis in the lineup. Davis practiced for the first time that day after offseason surgery on a toe forced him to start training camp in the physical unable to perform list.

“It's always tough when you have an injury and you're sitting there watching guys out there getting better and having fun,” Davis said. “That's always tough, especially for me, to just sit there and watch them because I'm a competitor. But I knew what I had to do to get back out there. I had to continue my treatment and attack that like I never have, and that's what I did.

“I'm just happy I'm able to go back out there now and play some ball.”

It’s possible that this is his final training camp with the team that drafted him.

If the Titans don’t offer him a new contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent who can sign with any franchise. Without a doubt, a receiver who is 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and holds the NCAA’s record for career receiving yards (5,278) will attract interest.

“The way that the National Football League free agency works is that when you perform, you're either going to take care of your family by being here or you're going to take care of your family by being somewhere else,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “That then is the onus on the player to perform for himself, for his team, and whatever future that may be. So, I don't make a whole lot of it.

“I just think that these guys are professionals and I know that Corey (Davis) worked very hard to get back out there with his teammates. We'll continue to bring him along and get him going.”

For his part Davis does not intend to focus on the possibility that the Titans might send him on his way when the season ends.

“Honestly, go out there and compete and play ball the way that I know I can,” he said of his mindset. “There's been a lot of adversity and a lot of things, but as long as I go out there and be me, and don’t put any extra pressure on myself we’ll be fine.”