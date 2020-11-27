SI.com
Henry Among Leaders in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

David Boclair

Derrick Henry’s play through the first 10 games of the 2020 season has caught the attention of fans across the NFL.

Henry is the leader among AFC running backs and is one of the top vote-getters overall in the Pro Bowl fan vote, according to an update released by the NFL this week.

The Tennessee Titans running back had 126,799 votes. By comparison, the overall leader in votes, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 143,355, and fifth overall was Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had 127,039 – a mere 240 more than Henry.

Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Henry’s chief rival in the NFL rushing race, leads the NFC running backs – and all players at the position – with 131,875 votes, which is third overall.

“I’m worried about what we do as a team, how we play week in and week out,” Henry said this week. “I’m not worried about what somebody else does.”

Henry is the only Titans player who leads the fan vote at his position.

There will be no actual Pro Bowl game this year, but 88 players (44 from each conference) still will be selected and recognized as Pro Bowlers. League officials said they would reimagine the game and the preceding days to “create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season.”

Henry, who led the NFL in rushing in 2019 and punter Brett Kern were named the AFC Pro Bowl roster last season. Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were added later as replacements for players who were not available.

It was Henry’s first appearance in the annual All-Star game. He carried four times for 17 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards.

The fan vote accounts for one-third of the formula used to determine the Pro Bowl rosters. The players’ vote also will account for one-third and the coaches’ vote will account for the final third. Players and coaches will vote on Dec. 18.

Fan voting continues online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote through Dec. 17. Beginning Dec. 1, fans can also vote via Twitter by using the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

This year’s Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in late December. 

