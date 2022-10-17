Development Plan for New Stadium Finalized

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans took a significant step toward construction of a new stadium Monday, when Mayor John Cooper announced that he and team officials have agreed to terms for the project.

Most notable, from the city’s perspective, is that the plan will save taxpayers an estimated $1.75-$1.95 billion that would have been required to maintain the Titans’ current venue, Nissan Stadium, under terms of the existing lease, which could have been extended to 2039. Also, some of the land on which Nissan Stadium currently sits will be returned to the city for redevelopment, and the Titans will forgive $32 million the city currently owes for construction and maintenance over the past four years.

The deal still requires approval of the Metro Nashville Council and the Nashville Sports Authority. The best-case scenario is that all of the approvals will be in place by the end of the year and that construction will begin sometime late in 2023.

Franchise officials remain hopeful that the new stadium will be complete in time for the 2026 NFL season but are willing to push that back to ensure the quality of the venue.

Once the stadium opens, the Titans and the city will begin a new 30-year lease under which the team is responsible for all maintenance and upgrades.

“When my father brought this team to Tennessee 25 years ago, I don’t think he could have imagined a better home for our organization,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a release from the city. “The way the people of Tennessee have embraced this team as their own is truly something special, and I am thrilled that with this new agreement, we will cement our future here in Nashville for another generation.”

Some notable details of the plans for the new stadium:

• Expected capacity is 55,000-60,000, which is a decrease of more than 10 percent from the current venue. Modern architectural concepts, however, will allow for all seats to have compelling sightlines, and that is still large enough to host Super Bowls and other notable events.

• The stadium will be built on what is currently a parking lot between Nissan Stadium and I-24 to the East. Once construction is complete, Nissan Stadium will be demolished.

• It will be a domed stadium. The roof will not be retractable, but it will be translucent to allow some degree of natural light. Additionally, the expectation is that the sides will be at least partially glass with a garage-door concept to allow fresh air to move through the concourse and seating areas.

• Because it will be a domed stadium, a state-of-the-art artificial playing surface will be installed. There is not enough room from a grass field that can be rolled out into the element such as exists in other places.

• Rather than just a lower level, a club level, an upper level and suites, there will be as many as two dozen seating options from which fans can choose.

• Current PSL holders will have priority on PSLs in the new stadium and will get a discount based on when they purchased their current PSLs.

• Redevelopment of the current Nissan Stadium site is expected to include a public transportation hub that will change how fans travel to the venue.

• A proposed park and adjacent green spaces will be incorporated into the tailgating and overall gameday experience.

• The total cost is estimated at $2.1 billion. The state has already committed $500,000 million to be raised through an increase to the downtown hotel tax. The city will commit another $760 million from revenue bonds, which will be repaid through ticket sales and 1 percent increase to all in-stadium sales at the new building as well as additional sales tax revenue from the surrounding campus. The Titans are committed to $840,000 million in addition to all cost overruns.

• Manica Architecture, which has designed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NRG Stadium in Houston and Wembley Stadium in London, among others, will develop the final design once all approvals are in place for the project to go forward.

“Nashville’s new stadium will be a game changer for the community, enhancing the national and international reputation of our great city and state and delivering world-class events to our doorstep that we could never have dreamed of 25 years ago,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of Mayor Cooper’s commitment to prioritizing the taxpayers of Nashville and his vision for a bold future on the East Bank.

“We look forward to the discussion of these terms with Metro Council and the Sports Authority, and hearing from our neighbors in the community as this process continues.”