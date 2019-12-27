Friday Injury Report: One Wide Receiver Clears Concussion Protocol

NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Corey Davis has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be available Sunday when the Tennessee Titans conclude the regular season against the Houston Texans.

The same cannot be said a Kalif Raymond. Raymond, another wide receiver, was one of three players the Titans ruled out for Sunday with the release of Friday’s injury report. Also ruled out were wide receiver Adam Humphries and cornerback Adoreé Jackson, each of who has missed the last three contests.

Davis (pictured) and Raymond were hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and both started the week in the concussion protocol. Davis was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and a full participant om Thursday and Friday. Raymond was unable to practice all week.

Davis had 57 receiving yards (on three catches) the last time the Titans played the Texans, which was two weeks ago. That was his best game, in terms of yards, since Oct. 20 against the L.A. Chargers.

He is the Titans’ second-leading receiver with 39 receptions for 557 yards and two touchdowns.

Raymond averaged 18.3 yards on three kickoff returns and caught one pass for two yards against the Texans.

Davis is the second Titans player in three weeks to return from a concussion in less than a week. Safety Kenny Vaccaro played against Houston two weeks ago after having sustained a head injury in the previous game, at Oakland.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Out: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot); and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Questionable: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (concussion); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Harold Landry, OLB (not injury related); and Jeffery Simmons, DL (knee).

HOUSTON

Sunday status

Out: Will Fuller, WR (groin).

Questionable: Jahleel Addae, S (Achilles); DeAndre Hopkins, WR (illness); Jacob Martin, LB (knee); Bradley Roby, CB (hamstring); Kenny Stills, WR (knee); Laremy Tunsil, T (ankle); and Deshaun Watson, QB (back).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: None

Full participation: Benardrick McKinney, LB (concussion); and Brennan Scarlett, LB (Achilles).