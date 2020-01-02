TitanMaven
Thursday Injury Report: Humphries a No Go Once Again

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Adam Humphries is one of the many Tennessee Titans who have never been in an NFL playoff game.

He is the only one who knows for sure that he won’t be on the field Saturday when the Titans face the New England Patriots in an AFC wild card matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Coaches ruled out Humphries, who has not practiced all week because of an ankle injury, Thursday afternoon. He is the only player for either side who has been ruled out due to injury.

Three other Titans were listed as questionable, including safety Dane Cruikshank who was added Thursday with an illness. Cruikshank and wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Cody Hollister were limited participants in the day’s practice.

Every player on the Patriots injury report was listed as questionable.

A free agent last summer who ultimately chose between Tennessee and New England, Humphries was the Titans’ third-leading receiver during the regular season with 37 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns. He has not played or practiced since he was injured during a Dec. 1 victory over Indianapolis.

He spent his first four seasons in the league with Tampa Bay, where he was a part of one team that finished with a winning record (9-7 in 2016) but none that qualified for the postseason.

The complete Titans-Patriots injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Saturday Status

Out: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle).

Questionable: Dane Cruikshank, S (illness); Cody Hollister, WR (ankle) and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder) Jack Conklin, T (knee), and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

NEW ENGLAND

Saturday status

Out: None.

Questionable: Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB (knee), Terrence Brooks, DB (groin), Jamie Collins, LB (shoulder), Julian Edelman, WR (knee/shoulder), Johathan Jones, CB (groin) and Jason McCourty, CB (groin).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: None.

