Wednesday Injury Report: Offensive Lineman's Work Limited

NASHVILLE – As a professional, Jack Conklin did not have any significant injury issues until he played at New England.

As he prepares for a return trip – Saturday’s wild card matchup with the Patriots – the Tennessee Titans right tackle once again has health concerns.

Conklin was added to the Titans’ injury report Wednesday as a limited participant in practice because of a knee injury. He was the only new name listed for either team.

A first-round draft pick (eighth overall) in 2016, Conklin played – and started – every game through his first two seasons, including two postseason contests. That run ended when he sustained a torn knee ligament in the divisional playoff loss to the Patriots following the 2017 season. His recovery caused him to miss the first three games of 2018 and lingering issues led to him being placed on injured reserve that December, after nine games.

He has not missed a contest this season and the same five offensive linemen have started each of the last seven games.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to get up there and play them,” he said this week, according to PaulKuharsky.com. “Any time you get to play New England you’re excited. You want to make an impact. It’s going to be a fun game to get back up there.

“Last time I was there I tore my ACL. Now it’s a different year, a different thing and I am feeling good.”

Not as good Wednesday as he was earlier in the week, apparently.

On a positive note, wide receiver/returner Kalif Raymond also was limited participant. It was his first involvement in practice since he sustained a concussion late in the Dec. 22 loss to New Orleans.

Raymond remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but clearly has made progress.

“When they tell us that he’s passed concussion protocol, then we’ll try to monitor where he fits in,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

The complete Titans-Patriots injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle).

Limited participation: Jack Conklin, T (knee), Cody Hollister, WR (ankle) and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

NEW ENGLAND

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB (knee), Terrence Brooks, DB (groin), Marcus Cannon, T (ankle), Jamie Collins, LB (shoulder), Julian Edelman, WR (knee/shoulder), Johathan Jones, CB (groin) and Jason McCourty, CB (groin).

Full participation: None.