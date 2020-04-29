Defensive Coordinator Question Remains Unanswered

NASHVILLE – It remains the biggest mystery of the Tennessee Titans’ offseason.

How will the coaching staff function on defense following the retirement of coordinator Dean Pees?

The staff has been restructured and new coaches have been hired, but – officially – the Titans do not have a defensive coordinator. Coach Mike Vrabel has said on multiple occasions that he continues to sort out what he thinks will be best but has not settled on anything. Nor has he talked specifically about specific possibilities.

The start of virtual meetings this week has provided no clarity.

“I’m not sure how all that is going to work as far as going forward, and who’s going to run the meetings and all that type of stuff,” veteran safety Kevin Byard said Tuesday. “(Vrabel) obviously hasn’t made an announcement. He hasn’t told anybody yet.

“But, for me knowing Vrabel, from even last year, Vrabel is always going to have his imprint on everything we do with the Tennessee Titans, special teams, defense or offense. I know he’s going to have a strong influence on what goes down with the defense. As far as play-calling and stuff, I can’t comment. I’m not sure exactly.”

Tennessee did hire Jim Haslett to be their inside linebackers coach. The 64-year-old has been a defensive coordinator for four franchises (New Orleans, Pittsburgh, St. Louis Rams and Washington) as well as the Saints’ head coach for six seasons (2000-05). Other changes include the addition of secondary coach Anthony Midget, who replaced Kerry Coombs and the promotion of Scott Booker from defensive assistant to safeties coach (a position that did not exist on a year ago).

No one has the title 'defensive coordinator.'

However, Haslett does not have first-hand experience with Pees’ scheme or the way he called a game, and Vrabel has said continuity is his goal for a unit that returns nine starters from 2019.

The most likely scenario is that Vrabel serves as the de facto coordinator during meetings, practices and games. Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

“We’re just kind of doing position meetings right now,” Vrabel said. “So Vrabel … he’s doing what he’s always going to do. He’s going to pop in every single meeting and coach guys up. That’s how he is. He did it to Dean Pees almost every day, it was almost like Dean was the defensive coordinator and Vrabel was like the assistant.

“… Having Vrabel, and obviously Vrabel coming under Dean Pees’ tree, (with) them speaking the same language, (with) them kind of having similar philosophies, I don’t think philosophy-wise our defense is going to change that much. So, that’s going to be good for us, especially going into a season not actually being able to have those OTAs.”

Of course, no one can say for sure right now.