AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 96 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 96 days away. So, we look at how the number 96 figures into the team’s history.

It is easy to think that a guy like Kalif Raymond can’t measure up.

At 5-foot-8, 182 pounds, he is a small man playing against a bunch of big guys. He is a product of the College of Holy Cross, which is not exactly one of the country’s football factories. And he is a player who has been waived nine times by four teams, including the Titans who cut him loose twice.

The wide receiver/return man just keeps coming back, and in 2019 he made the most of the what was his best opportunity to date.

Over eight games from late October until an injury in Week 16 sidelined him, Raymond played 96 snaps on offense.

It is not a sizable number, to be sure, but he caught nine passes on 12 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown. That means the ball came his way once every eight snaps and he produced an average of 1.77 yards for each snap he was on the field. Six of his nine catches resulted in first downs.

By comparison, A.J. Brown – Tennessee’s leading receiver in 2019 – was targeted once every 8.1 snaps and averaged 1.55 receiving yards for every play he got, which was roughly eight times as many as Raymond.

“Every time you step on the field, it’s an opportunity,” Raymond said in a team-produced video late last season. “If you go in there thinking your spot is solidified, then you’re not working to get better.”

Raymond will have to prove himself all over again in training camp. He likely will battle Cameron Batson, who spent all of 2019 on injured reserve, Cody Hollister and several undrafted rookies for a roster spot.

Already, though, he has shown that he can do big things with even the smallest opportunity.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans: No Plans To Kneel -- Yet

Players say there has been no discussion about collective protests during the 2020 NFL season, but they expect to have those talks eventually.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 97 Days

We can't let that number pass without a moment to appreciate former Titans tight end Craig Stevens.

David Boclair

Henry Was First-Rate on First Down in 2019

Titans running back took full advantage of the times he was on the field.

David Boclair

Nashville Aims to Bring Back Draft in 2024 or 2025

Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO says city wanted to enjoy the success of 2019 before doing it all again.

Mike Hogan

What Led to Roger Goodell's Video?

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 98 Days

That number offers an opportunity to revisit Chris Johnson's record-setting 2009 season.

David Boclair

Casey Says Titans Treated Him 'Like A Piece Of Trash' With Trade

Former defensive lineman says franchise officials did not discuss their plans, his contributions to the franchise with him.

David Boclair

Delanie Walker Recognizes Titans Teammate Who Had 'The Biggest Impact'

Tight end's statistical connection with former quarterback Marcus Mariota was undeniable.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 99 Days

For the 10th straight year, Jurrell Casey will wear No. 99 in Tennessee's season-opener, only this one will be different.

David Boclair

Morgan Envisioned Mission While Still With Titans

Former linebacker/defensive end has been working to make things better for minorities ever since he retired.

David Boclair