Countdown to Kickoff: 94 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 94 days away. So, today we look at how the number 94 figures into the team’s history.

Kendall Wright did not last long with the Tennessee Titans, but he showed some early promise.

The 20th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft peaked in his second season, when he led the Titans – and finished among the NFL’s top 10 – with 94 receptions.

That number ties him for fifth in franchise history in a single season and best during the Titans era (1999-present). Only Derrick Mason, with 96 in 2004 and 95 in 2003, caught more passes since the club relocated from Houston.

Wright got off to a slow start that season with a mere two catches for 11 yards in the season-opener against Pittsburgh. He notched at least five in 12 of the final 15 contests, however, including 12 for 150 yards (both career-highs) in Week 15 against Arizona. His first 100-yard came three weeks earlier against the Raiders.

The shifty 5-foot-10, 185-pounder out of Baylor led the Titans or tied for the team lead in receptions 11 times, including six straight starting in Week 4.

All those catches added up to 1,079 yards, which made him one of four Titans (Mason, Nate Washington and Delanie Walker are the others) with a 1,000-yard season. Remarkably, he scored just two touchdowns.

Wright’s production dwindled each of the next three seasons. He caught 93 passes combined in 2014 and 2015 and bottomed out with 2019 receptions in 2016, after which Tennessee chose not to re-sign him. Subsequently, he played one season with Chicago and spent time with Minnesota and Arizona but did not play in a regular-season game after 2017.

