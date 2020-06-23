AllTitans
Mariota Leaves Bachelor Life Behind in Nashville

David Boclair

Chalk up another major life event for Marcus Mariota.

First, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback got a new job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he is getting married.

Mariota and his long-time girlfriend Kyomi Cook got engaged over the weekend, according to multiple social media posts from friends and acquaintances.

The two were athletes at the University of Oregon. Mariota, of course, was a Heisman Trophy winner as quarterback for the football team and led the Ducks to the first College Football Playoff national championship contest in his final year (2015). Cook was a midfielder on the women’s soccer team from 2011-14.

The Titans selected Mariota with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and he spent most of the past five seasons as their starting quarterback. He lost his job to Ryan Tannehill last season and Tennessee allowed him to become a free agent when the NFL year began in March.

Mariota signed a deal with the Raiders that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid backup at his position and offers significant financial incentives if he becomes the starter.

Cook has spent time in Nashville as well in recent years and earned a master’s degree from Lipscomb University, not far from the home Mariota recently sold.

Cook grew up in Oregon, but her family comes from Mariota’s home state, Hawaii.

As a member of the Raiders, who will play in Las Vegas for the first time this fall, Mariota will receive significant support from the sizable number of Hawaiians who live in that town. He also will have a decidedly different home life.

by

Footballfan55