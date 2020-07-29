AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 47 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 47 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 47 figures into the team’s recent history.

Officially, he played on the line of scrimmage.

In reality, Albert Haynesworth often played on the other side of it – in the opponent’s backfield. Over seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans the 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle recorded 47 tackles for loss.

At his best, Haynesworth was more disruptive than anyone who has played defense for Tennessee’s during the Titans era (1999-present), except for possibly Jevon Kearse. His unusual quickness for a man his size often allowed him to beat blocks before the offensive lineman even engaged him.

Haynesworth averaged 6.7 tackles for loss per season and his single-season high was 11 (2004). On average, one out of every 5.7 tackles he made was behind the line of scrimmage.

Compare those numbers to five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, an accomplished disruptor in his own right during recent seasons. In 139 games (49 more than Haynesworth), Casey had 58 tackles for loss, an average of 6.4 per season and one for every 11.6 stops.

Additionally, Haynesworth amassed 120 quarterback pressures, an average of 17.1 per season, and 24 sacks at a position that does not traditionally figure prominently in the pass rush. His impact in that regard was so profound that he is widely credited with the fact that three members of the Titans secondary – cornerback Cortland Finnegan and safeties Michael Griffin and Chris Hope – all made their Pro Bowl debuts in 2008, when Haynesworth finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

A record-setting free agent contract from Washington in 2009 took Haynesworth away from the Titans. But his best days were in Tennessee – or in the backfield of Tennessee’s opponents.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vic Beasley a No-Show for Start of Camp

Free agent linebacker was the only one who did not report with the rest of the Titans veterans Tuesday.

David Boclair

Corey Davis Placed on PUP List

Wide receiver in a contract year is one of two Titans veterans who will be sidelined by a physical issue at the start of training camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 48 Days

Tim Shaw did exactly what was expected during his three seasons with the Titans; it is what happened next that he never anticipated.

David Boclair

Undrafted Rookie Opts Out Over COVID Concerns

Tackle Anthony McKinney is the only member of the Tennessee Titans thus far who has decided to skip the 2020 NFL season.

Mike Hogan

First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Linebacker Jayon Brown also unavailable, opens training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

David Boclair

Warmack Puts Comeback on Hold

Former Titans offensive lineman is one of the first NFL Players to opt out of 2020 season due to pandemic concerns.

David Boclair

Ryan Tannehill Makes NFL's Top 100 Players

Titans quarterback is No. 70 on the latest edition of the annual ranking determined by a vote of NFL players.

Mike Hogan

Second-Round Pick Kristian Fulton Finally Signs

Top pick Isaiah Wilson is the only member of the Titans' 2020 draft class who has not completed contract negotiations.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 49 Days

One of the worst days in Titans' history included a first-rate run-stopping performance by the defense.

David Boclair

Ranking the 2020 Titans' Opponents Based on Hate

Not all games are created equal in the eyes of fans, who desperately want to see their team win some more than others.

David Boclair