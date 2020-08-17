SI.com
Healthy Davis Makes Titans 'A Better Team'

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – One list is now empty.

The Tennessee Titans removed Corey Davis from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Monday and added him to their active roster. The fourth-year wide receiver took part in the day’s workout, the first of training camp with players in full pads.

“We’ll take a look at the film, but his availability is a positive for us,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’re a better football team with Corey out there. We’ll work him back and kind of see how he feels each day.”

The only players currently unavailable are free agent linebacker Vic Beasley (Non-Football Injury reserve list) as well as free agent defensive end Jack Crawford and linebacker prospect Josh Smith (COVID-19 reserve).

Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was one of two players who started training camp on the PUP list. The other was inside linebacker Jayon Brown, who was added to the active roster on Aug. 5.

Health issues during training camp are nothing new to Davis. As a rookie, he sustained a hamstring injury on the fifth day and missed the entire preseason. He also missed the preseason opener each of the past two years.

“Well, it’s great to have (him) back,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. “Corey brings a lot of things. He, obviously, has made some really big plays for us in the past – in the passing game, the run game. He gives us another big, physical presence on the field and another guy that does a good job with the ball in his hands getting yards after contact.”

Davis was the Titans’ second-leading receiver in 2019 with 43 catches for 601 yards and two touchdowns after having been their top pass catcher in 2018 (65 receptions, 891 yards, four touchdowns).

He was the first wide receiver drafted in 2017, but of the 30 selected that year he ranks sixth with 142 career receptions and fifth with 1,867 receiving yards. His six career touchdown receptions are 12th among the group.

“I think this is a big step, a positive step to get him out on the field with his teammates,” Vrabel said.

