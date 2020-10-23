Henry Signs to be 'Old Spice Guy,' Star in Commercial

Derrick Henry’s play these days speaks for itself.

With his rare combination of size, speed and power, Henry has established himself as one of the best and most productive running backs in football. He leads the NFL with 588 rushing yards through the Tennessee Titans’ first five games and has a chance to become the league’s first repeat rushing champion since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007.

Now, a well-known personal hygiene brand has signed him to serve as its spokesman.

Henry will be the new “Old Spice Guy” and will be featured in an animated commercial for that brand’s Sweat Defense antiperspirant and deodorant, according to a report Friday by Front Office Sports. The ad can be seen on Old Spice’s YouTube page beginning Tuesday (Oct. 27) and will air for the first time on television Nov. 12, when the Titans face the Colts in a Thursday Night Football contest, per the report.

From Front Office Sports:

The animated TV spot will show Henry in a video game, playing the Los Angeles Rams at the new SoFi Stadium. Similar to his real-life rag-dolling of Norman, the virtual Henry barrels through the Rams defense, dragging defenders along with him. He simply keeps going, running through the end zone, out of the stadium — then through the streets, playgrounds, and airports of Los Angeles.

In keeping with the video game feel of the spot, a red bar showing Henry’s “sweat blocking power” is seen at the top of the screen. The tagline: “Smell Ready for Anything.”

Henry was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and has been featured in Nissan’s Heisman House campaign in subsequent years. As a professional, he also has signed sponsorship deals with Nike, Pepsi, Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salts and Champs Sports.

The 2016 second-round pick signed a four-year, $50 million contract in June that ensures the team will retain his rights through 2023.

Henry is the franchise’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 4,421 yards in 67 games. He set a career-high and led the NFL with 1,540 yards in 2019.

Last Sunday, he rushed for 212 yards against the Houston Texans, which made him the first player in NFL history at a 200-yard performance in three straight years. He set a career-high with 238 against Jacksonville in 2018 and ran for 211 against Houston in 2019.