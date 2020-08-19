Madden '21 Makes Eddie George an 'Ultimate Team' Captain

The virtual world of football has just as much respect for former Eddie George as the real one.

During a Twitch live stream Tuesday, EASports revealed captains for Madden NFL 2021’s popular Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) mode. George, the Houston Oilers’ first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, is one of four users can choose to lead their MUT in latest version of the popular video game. Former stars La’Roi Glover (Dallas Cowboys), Ed McCafferey (Denver Broncos) and Arenas Williams (Arizona Cardinals), are the others.

Similar to fantasy football, competitors customize their own teams from scratch with current and former NFL players in the MUT mode. Through full 16-game seasons, they can make frequent adjustments to their rosters to best compete with others.

The 1996 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, George is rated 87 overall in this year’s game. As part of the MUT mode, that figure could change throughout the course of a user’s season.

A four-time Pro Bowler, George retired from football after the 2004 season. George played eight of his nine NFL seasons (1996-03) with the Oilers/Titans and is still the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. George rushed for 1,000 yards or more in seven of his eight seasons with the Oilers/Titans. In addition, he rushed for 100 yards or more in 36 of his 128 games with the franchise.

In his final five seasons in Tennessee, George helped the Titans reach the playoffs four times. That stretch also included a Super Bowl appearance (1999 loss to the St. Louis Rams).

The popular video game franchise released full player and team rankings in July. Madden NFL 21 will hit stores across the country on Aug. 25.