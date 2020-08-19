SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Madden '21 Makes Eddie George an 'Ultimate Team' Captain

Mike Hogan

The virtual world of football has just as much respect for former Eddie George as the real one.

During a Twitch live stream Tuesday, EASports revealed captains for Madden NFL 2021’s popular Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) mode. George, the Houston Oilers’ first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, is one of four users can choose to lead their MUT in latest version of the popular video game. Former stars La’Roi Glover (Dallas Cowboys), Ed McCafferey (Denver Broncos) and Arenas Williams (Arizona Cardinals), are the others.

Similar to fantasy football, competitors customize their own teams from scratch with current and former NFL players in the MUT mode. Through full 16-game seasons, they can make frequent adjustments to their rosters to best compete with others.

The 1996 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, George is rated 87 overall in this year’s game. As part of the MUT mode, that figure could change throughout the course of a user’s season.

A four-time Pro Bowler, George retired from football after the 2004 season. George played eight of his nine NFL seasons (1996-03) with the Oilers/Titans and is still the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. George rushed for 1,000 yards or more in seven of his eight seasons with the Oilers/Titans. In addition, he rushed for 100 yards or more in 36 of his 128 games with the franchise.

In his final five seasons in Tennessee, George helped the Titans reach the playoffs four times. That stretch also included a Super Bowl appearance (1999 loss to the St. Louis Rams).

The popular video game franchise released full player and team rankings in July. Madden NFL 21 will hit stores across the country on Aug. 25.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roster Moves Shuffle Things at Skill Positions

Titans release, add players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 26 Days

The Titans' 26 fourth-down attempts over the past two seasons are among the fewest in the NFL.

David Boclair

Titans Finally Add Experienced Quarterback

Trevor Siemian signed to provide insurance in case Ryan Tannehill gets injured.

David Boclair

Davis Declines to Dwell on Contract Status

Fifth overall pick in 2017 is set to become a free agent next spring after the Titans declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 27 Days

The Tennessee Titans have lost 27 games to the Indianapolis Colts since they became division rivals in 2002.

David Boclair

Franchise, City Officials Say No Fans at Home Opener

Nissan Stadium's seating area will be empty when the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.

David Boclair

Fulton Working to Fit In

Rookie cornerback a leading candidate to play the slot in the Titans' nickel defense.

Mike Hogan

Tannehill's Absence an Opportunity for Woodside

Titans' best option at backup quarterback worked with the starters Monday.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 28 Days

In 28 starts over two seasons, Pacman Jones showed why the Titans used a top 10 overall pick to select him but off-the-field issues brought his time in Tennessee to an early end.

David Boclair

Healthy Davis Makes Titans 'A Better Team'

Fourth-year wide receiver took part in practice Monday after being removed from PUP list.

David Boclair