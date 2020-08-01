AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 44 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 44 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 44 figures into the team’s recent history.

When the Tennessee Titans found themselves in need of a kicker early in 2003, they went right to the top.

They talked Gary Anderson, at the time the NFL’s career scoring leader, out of retirement. Then they did it again a year later, and over the course of nearly two full seasons he made 44 field goals (on 53 attempts) for the Titans.

He is one of five kickers during the Titans era (1999-present) to make at least 40 field goals for the franchise.

Anderson was 44 years old and a veteran of 21 seasons with four different teams the first time Tennessee reached out to him. He was fishing in Colorado at the time, and he negotiated a deal that allowed him to return home to Minnesota regularly to spend time with his family, particularly his two teenage sons.

He stepped in for Joe Nedney, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the season opener.

His longest field goal that season was from 43 yards, and his four misses were all on attempts from 40-43 yards. In a wild card playoff game, though, he connected from 45 and 46 yards. The latter was the game-winner with 29 seconds to go in a 20-17 victory at Baltimore (pictured).

Nedney was injured again at the end of the 2004 preseason, and Anderson came back a second time. That season he was 17-for-22 on field goals, his lowest success rate (77.3) in five seasons, and the Titans missed the playoffs.

Currently, Anderson is third on the NFL’s career scoring list with 2,434 points, the last 211 of which came with Tennessee.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Potential Free Agent Help

The Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars have holes in their rosters that potentially could be filled by currently available free agents.

David Boclair

Joseph Brought 'Calm' to Kicking Situation

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman says the Titans' fourth placekicker of 2019 inspired confidence with his practice habits, performances.

Mike Hogan

ESPN Sets Broadcast Crew for Titans' Opener at Denver

David Boclair

Position Coach Confident Beasley Will Fit In -- Once He Shows Up

Titans outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen said he spent a lot of one-on-one time with free agent addition who remains absent from camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 45 Days

Under Mike Vrabel, the Titans have given opponents fewer first downs by penalty than any NFL team.

David Boclair

Tannehill Sees Valuable Role for Rookie Running Back

Darrynton Evans experience, potential as a pass-catcher 'can give defenses a hard time.'

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 46 Days

With 46 rushes against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, the 2008 Titans offense showed what it did best.

David Boclair

Robinson Provides Update of Beasley's 'Unexecused' Absence

Titans general manager says the free agent linebacker plans to join the team 'in the near future.'

David Boclair

Vrabel 'Hopeful' Players Make Good Choices When On Their Own

Titans coach says you 'try to influence them the best that you can.'

Mike Hogan

Henry One of NFL's Top 10 Players for 2020

Titans running back lands at No. 10 on the list determined by a vote of players across the league.

Mike Hogan