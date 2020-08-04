Coronavirus Had Little Impact on Landry's Offseason

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry said it was crazy how things worked out for him this offseason.

When the coronavirus pandemic took the country by storm more than five months ago, team facilities were shut down and in-person, full-team workouts were suspended. The entirety of the NFL’s all-important offseason was conducted via Zoom, an online group-meeting application that many didn’t even know existed until mid-March.

As a byproduct, players across the NFL and other professional leagues had to come up with their own ways to stay in five-star shape. Some players purchased Peloton bikes and home workout equipment, while others traveled to different states to meet with personal trainers or teammates.

Landry was an exception. He already had all he needed.

“I was actually doing a legit home gym before the whole COVID thing broke out,” Landry said during a video press conference Monday. “Then the whole COVID thing broke out and I was already set with the renovations and everything on my house to have my own gym. I'm ready to go.”

A second-round draft pick in 2018 out of Boston College, Landry was a starter for the first time last season and was one of two members of the Titans’ front seven who started every game.

He led the team with nine sacks and set career-highs with 81 tackles, 28 quarterback pressures, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Most of Landry’s production, however, came in the first 12 weeks of the regular season

Over the course of the Titans’ final seven contests (four regular season games, three postseason games), Landry recorded one sack (against Baltimore in the AFC divisional round) and 22 total tackles.

Earlier this offseason, Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said Landry’s lack of production down the stretch of last season was a combination of two different factors.

“I think he is still adamant about developing his body, his strength, his stamina, all of those things,” Bowen said in June. “But in my mind, he played too many plays. I’ve got to do a better job of not putting so much on him in terms of play count. Hopefully we get him at his best when we need him at his best down the stretch.”

Landry, while thankful to hear that Bowen had his back, said otherwise.

“I guess I just had a cold spurt,” he said “You hate to see it, but it happens. I'm not too worried about that happening this year. I feel tremendous. I'm just ready to go.

“I feel whenever he wants me out there, I should be able to perform at a high level. That's on me. I just need to be able to perform at my best, full go, every single play. I think it has more so to do with me than it does him.”

As training camp opens, Landry said he does not feel any added pressure to be more productive in 2020. His hard work and preparation this offseason -- along with his year-to-year development -- will speak for him when the regular season commences on Sept. 14 in Denver.

“I'm ready to take that next step. My goal is really when I came into the league, it’s just be a better player every single year I come into the league. I feel I took a step from year one to year two and now it's time to take a step from year two to year three, and I think I'm ready to do that. I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I'm excited for the season.”