Thursday Injury Report: Bad News on Both Sides of Ball

The release of the Tennessee Titans’ injury report on Thursday was newsworthy – and not in a good way.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown did not participate in the day’s workout, and cornerback Malcolm Butler was added to the list of Titans who are ailing.

For Brown, the development was a step in the wrong direction. He was listed on the week’s first injury report, which was issued Wednesday, but was a limited participant due to a knee issue. Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the second-year wide receiver has a bone bruise and that his status is week-to-week rather than day-to-day.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, he played all 16 games as a rookie and finished as the team’s leader in receptions (52), receiving yards (1,051) and receiving touchdowns (eight). He played extensively in Monday’s 16-14 victory at Denver and finished with five receptions for 39 yards.

Butler was not on Wednesday’s injury report but was listed as a limited participant Thursday due to a problem with his quad. The Titans already are without their other starting cornerback, Adoreé Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend after having not been on the week’s initial injury report. He played more than any of the team’s cornerbacks in the victory at Denver.

Butler missed seven games and all of the postseason in 2019 because of a wrist injury that required surgery.

The Titans will play their home-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coaches can publicly rule out injured players for that one as early as Friday.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

Tennessee: Did not participate – A.J. Brown, WR (knee) and Taylor Lewan, LT (illness). Limited participation – Malcolm Butler, CB (quad), Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (hip), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Derick Roberson, OLB (knee) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (illness).