SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Thursday Injury Report: Bad News on Both Sides of Ball

David Boclair

The release of the Tennessee Titans’ injury report on Thursday was newsworthy – and not in a good way.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown did not participate in the day’s workout, and cornerback Malcolm Butler was added to the list of Titans who are ailing.

For Brown, the development was a step in the wrong direction. He was listed on the week’s first injury report, which was issued Wednesday, but was a limited participant due to a knee issue. Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the second-year wide receiver has a bone bruise and that his status is week-to-week rather than day-to-day.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, he played all 16 games as a rookie and finished as the team’s leader in receptions (52), receiving yards (1,051) and receiving touchdowns (eight). He played extensively in Monday’s 16-14 victory at Denver and finished with five receptions for 39 yards.

Butler was not on Wednesday’s injury report but was listed as a limited participant Thursday due to a problem with his quad. The Titans already are without their other starting cornerback, Adoreé Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend after having not been on the week’s initial injury report. He played more than any of the team’s cornerbacks in the victory at Denver.

Butler missed seven games and all of the postseason in 2019 because of a wrist injury that required surgery.

The Titans will play their home-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coaches can publicly rule out injured players for that one as early as Friday.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday: 

Tennessee: Did not participate – A.J. Brown, WR (knee) and Taylor Lewan, LT (illness). Limited participation – Malcolm Butler, CB (quad), Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (hip), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Derick Roberson, OLB (knee) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (illness).

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nashville to Allow Fans at Home Games

Capacity will be limited beginning Oct. 4 against Steelers and will increase to 21 percent for the second half of the season.

David Boclair

Snap Judgments: Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Denver

Derrick Henry is going to shoulder the load again in 2020; Jadeveon Clowney won't ease into things.

David Boclair

Cody Hollister Added to Practice Squad

Wide receiver was waived from the active roster two days earlier.

David Boclair

Power Rankings Roundup: No Consensus on Titans in Top 10

Tennessee among one prominent news outlet's top five; barely in the another's top 20.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

Two days after leading the Titans in receiving, the fourth-year wide receiver sits out practice.

David Boclair

Titans Promote Wide Receiver From Practice Squad

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fills the opening in the roster created by Cody Hollister's release a day earlier.

David Boclair

Steve McNair, Eddie George Among Former Titans on Hall of Fame Ballot

Eight former Titans/Oilers will be considered for the 2021 induction class.

David Boclair

Kevin Byard Tells How He Delivered Son at Home

With no time to get to the hospital, the 2017 Pro Bowler made the catch of his life.

Mike Hogan

Corey Davis Hits a High Point at Denver

'Long road' with the Tennessee Titans takes a positive turn with his performance at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

Titans running back had to "grind" for all of his 116 yards in Monday's victory at Denver.

Mike Hogan