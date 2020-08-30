One Team to Look at Two Former Titans Kickers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to double down on their search for a kicker with a pair of former Tennessee Titans.

The Buccaneers plan to bring in Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey for tryouts, according to multiple reports this weekend. Both players must clear COVID-19 testing before they can enter the facility and audition for coaches and team executives, which could happen as soon as Monday.

Succop and Parkey were two of the four kickers who combined to make eight of 18 field goal attempts for Tennessee in 2019.

The Titans released Succop (pictured) in March after he did two stints on injured reserve last season and missed five of his six field goal attempts in the six games he did play. From 2014-18, he was 116-for-134, which made him the most accurate kicker in a franchise history (86.6 percent), a distinction he lost with last season’s struggles.

Parkey was one of two who filled in during Succop’s first stint on IR. He made all three of his field goal attempts and five of six PATs but was not available when Succop was returned to IR.

The Buccaneers currently have two kickers in camp. Matt Gay, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, played all 16 games for them last season. Elliot Fry is a 25-year-old out of South Carolina who never has kicked in an NFL regular-season contest.

According to reports, neither has distinguished himself to this point in camp.

“I’m looking for consistency on the gimmes, you know?” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Sunday. “We can’t miss extra points. We can’t give away easy points.

“Kicks inside the 30-yard line should be automatic. Now, if you can hit a 56-yarder, that’s great. But when we drive the ball down to the 10 and miss a field goal, there’s nothing that tears a team more apart on offense than, ‘Hey, we just took the ball down the field and we didn’t get any points.’”