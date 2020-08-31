SI.com
Logan Ryan Finally Gets a Deal Done

David Boclair

Logan Ryan’s long free-agent journey has reached its conclusion.

The former Tennessee Titans cornerback agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants on Monday, according to reports. The deal will pay Ryan $7.5 million, which is less than what he wanted to make this season but puts him just outside the top 20 highest-paid players at his position.

Ryan, who spent the past three seasons with Tennessee and was one of the team’s top defensive players in 2019, had been available since March but could not come to terms on a deal.

Ryan changed agents this week and made it known that he wanted to get a deal done. He hired Joel Segal, widely recognized as one of the sport’s most prominent agents, to represent him, and apparently the decision paid off.

A native of Berlin, N.J. who attended college at Rutgers, the deal with the Giants gives him the opportunity to play close to home. His hometown is roughly 90 miles from the Giants’ homefield at Meadowlands Sports Complex, and his college campus is less than half that distance.

Ryan said the Titans told him in May that they definitely would not bring him back, despite his desire to sign a one-year deal at his 2019 salary. Days earlier they added veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph. The Titans also chose cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Early in the offseason, Ryan said he would not accept a reduction in salary for this season, particularly since he played well enough in 2019 that he earned All-Pro consideration. Ultimately, though, he was on the market too long and even if teams were willing to pay him more than the $10 million per season average he earned during his time with the Titans, most can no longer afford that.

The 29-year-old is a seven-year veteran who has been on a playoff team every year but one. He was a part of two Super Bowl wins with New England and helped the Titans reach last season’s AFC Championship game.

