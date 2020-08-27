SI.com
Countdown to Kickoff: 18 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 18 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 18 figures into the team’s recent history.

Neil O’Donnell had grown accustomed to being on the sideline during four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran quarterback was on the couch, however, when the Titans called on him one last time. He answered and completed 18 passes in a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cap the 2003 season – and his career.

O’Donnell appeared in 24 games, seven as a starter, as Steve McNair’s primary backup from 1999-02.

The Titans opted not to re-sign O’Donnell in 2003, and the job fell to Billy Volek. McNair started the first 13 games before a pair of leg injuries sidelined him. Volek led the Titans to a victory over Buffalo but sustained a ruptured spleen that ended his season. McNair got through the next contest, but coaches decided to rest him in the regular-season finale because it was likely Tennessee would (and eventually did) have to play on wild card weekend. McNair had not practiced in three weeks.

Rather than turn over the offense for a game to undrafted rookie Jason Gesser for a game, they brought O’Donnell out of forced retirement. At 37 years old, he completed his first three passes, directed the offense to a field goal in its opening drive and the Titans never trailed.

O’Donnell finished 18-for-27 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His 102.7 passer rating was his second highest as a Titans starter.

He remained on the roster through that season’s two playoff contests but did not see any game action. His work was done.

