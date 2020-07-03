AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Won't Don 'Tennessee Oilers' Throwbacks in 2020

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It was meant as a history lesson, not a glimpse into the future.

In short: The Tennessee Titans will not play a game this fall dressed as the Tennessee Oilers.

The team’s official Twitter account created a buzz Friday morning with a collection of photos that suggested throwback uniforms were on tap for the 2020 season, perhaps the Week 3 game at Minnesota. That contest is scheduled for Sept. 27 (aka 9/27), and two of the photos included Titans/Oilers greats Steve McNair (No. 9) and Eddie George (No. 27). Another showed franchise founder, the late K.S. Bud Adams, holding a T-shirt with the Tennessee Oilers logo.

Within an hour, “Tennessee Oilers” was trending on Twitter.

The reality is that a debate began earlier in the morning when ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed six professional sports franchises (three from the NBA and one each from the NFL, NHL and MLB) that had changed names without moving. That post was tied to the possibility that the Washington Redskins finally will explore a long-debated name change for that franchise.

The Titans were the NFL club on that list, and their inclusion created discussion as numerous people responded with the belief that they became the Titans immediately upon their relocation from Houston.

For two years, though, they were the Tennessee Oilers (1997-98) before they rebranded in response to strong public sentiment locally. The team’s tweet was meant as visual evidence of that fact.

Again, there are no plans for the Tennessee Oilers uniforms to be used this fall. In fact, an NFL rule mandates that players have to wear the same helmet throughout the year for safety. So, even if they wore the familiar jerseys and pants, the helmets would not match.

The franchise was founded in 1960 as the Houston Oilers, one of the original members of the American Football League.

Founder K.S. “Bud” Adams moved the team in 1997. It played home games that first year at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis and in 1998 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. In each case the Oilers finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. Both years the Oilers ranked last in the NFL in home attendance, just as they did in 1996, their lame duck season in Houston.

Following the rebrand, they sold out every 1999 game at what is now known as Nissan Stadium and finished 14th in the league in home attendance.

In 2018, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, a daughter of the franchise founder, commissioned a redesign of the team’s look and those uniforms have been used for the last two seasons.

And that will be the look for all of 2020 as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Johnson Uses Retirement to Complete College Degree

The record-setting former Titans running back announced this week that he earned his diploma from East Carolina.

David Boclair

Coronavirus Could Cost Titans -- And Everyone Else -- Homefield Advantage

Recent studies suggest that fans' influence on officials is a primary reason the home team wins more often than not.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 74 Days

For 74 games over five seasons, defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch set the standard for hard work and intensity.

David Boclair

Hall of Famer Sees Value in Variety of Titans' Run Game

Tackle Jackie Slater says Tennessee's scheme is set up for success when it matters most.

David Boclair

Report: Two Preseason Games to be Cut

Titans won't face Washington or Chicago as originally scheduled.

David Boclair

Lewan Motivated By Top 10 Snub

CBSSports.com says the Titans' three-time Pro Bowler 'just missed' their list.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 75 Days

Mike Munchak's three seasons as Titans head coach reaffirmed the importance of ball security.

David Boclair

Doctor Suggests Football Helmets Outfitted With Surgical Shields

Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease expert Dr. David Aronoff acknowledges an "engineering challenge" but believes it would help in battle against COVID-19.

Mike Hogan

Jeff Fisher Gives a Hint Of What's Next

"Coming soon," a podcast from the winningest coach in franchise history.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 76 Days

Back in 2004, the Titans delivered non-stop action in a pair of Monday Night Football appearances.

David Boclair