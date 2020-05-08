Steve Underwood's Farewell Remarks

NASHVILLE – Steve Underwood has been a constant.

Long before they became the Tennessee Titans, he was a valued resource and a voice of reason for ownership. He was a part of the franchise when it was known as the Houston Oilers and helped navigate the legal and public relations waters that led to them becoming the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and eventually the Titans in 2019.

Friday, he announced his retirement after four decades as a franchise executive. Most recently, he served as President/CEO since early in 2016.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk immediately promoted Senior Vice President/Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer Burke Nihill from to replace Underwood, who will remain connected to the team as Senior Counselor.

Underwood’s farewell statement, released by the Titans, follows:

“Stepping back from something you love doing is never easy. But this is a good time for my family and me to make a change, and there are lots of good reasons this is a great moment for transition for the club.

“We have an accomplished controlling owner who understands transitions and changes are basic to our business. Our football operations this past season reached a level of success not seen in over 15 years. Like all businesses, we have business challenges—underscored now by COVID-19. We also have a next generation of leaders—including our new President—who are ready and capable of meeting any difficulty. This includes a pandemic our nation hasn’t seen in over a century.

“Amy’s selection of Burke Nihill as our next generation of business leadership is the result of his steady and worthy ability to forge relationships with our other executives and to seek consensus, while reserving the right to make the final decision. He exhibits all the traits that help create an atmosphere of achievement. I know from personal experience that Burke isn’t interested in personal accolades—only collective success. This is a hallmark of servant leadership. I might add that he has a great group of senior colleagues for counsel and guidance.

“Jenneen Kaufman has been with us for over 20 years and is among our most knowledgeable executives and community leaders. She will be indispensable to our progress moving forward.

“Gil Beverly has brought a quiet revolution to our new and traditional media, gameday and sponsorship efforts. He is playing an important role in transforming our community and media relations and will be a crucial asset in our future success.

“I am not sure enough can be said about our General Manager and Head Coach. I have seen my share of leaders on the football side and these two men have transformed our club’s football fortunes in a matter of a very short time.

“I intend to remain as a confidant and aide to Amy for as long as she believes I can offer useful advice. To be honest, I don’t think she needs much help, but her asking me to stay on in a personal advisory role is a great honor for me and will allow me to spend more time with Frances and our girls, while remaining a resource to Amy and to her family. I am gratified she would ask me to have a continuing role.

“To leave a lifelong endeavor in good standing is a status few obtain in our business. I will be forever grateful.

“When I took my first retirement, my family and I spent time seeing many parts of the world for several years. My new role will give us a chance to travel again and spend time together while remaining in an advisory capacity to our controlling owner and her family. I’m not sure what more I could ask for.

“Serving the same family for over 40 years has been my greatest career privilege and one that few have enjoyed. Similarly, working in the National Football League for over four decades is a singular honor. Best of all, I have had the opportunity to work with so many great people in our organization—many of them for decades. I have let them know that when I am asked about my experiences in the NFL, my fondest memories will be having worked with so many talented colleagues who have made my work easier, helped with decision-making on so many levels, and who have demonstrated unflinching loyalty to our cause and our club.

“No leader can ask for more.”