One Majorly Positive Outcome From Titans Preseason Week With 49ers

There were plenty of reasons for Tennessee Titans fans walking away from Tuesday’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers feeling a little uneasy. Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense found plenty of room against Tennessee’s rebuilt secondary. The Titans’ offense had some positive moments, but it was an up-and-down day overall.

Tempers flared. Players got tossed. Ultimately, Robert Saleh got exactly what he wanted from a practice against Kyle Shanahan: A physical test against someone who knows his defensive mind about as well as anyone.

But buried beneath all that chaos was one very encouraging development: Joey Slye was perfect.

According to Buck Reising, Slye went 7-for-7 during the joint session. It was a much-needed response after a shaky opening to training camp, and Slye continued his momentum into Tennessee's preseason opener. Yesterday, vs. the 49ers, Slye went 4/4 in live competition, including three makes from beyond the 50-yard line.

His sudden success gives the Titans one less thing to worry about this preseason, and that matters more than people may want to admit.

Aug 1, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) hugs his daughter Palmer during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans Have Had an Abundance of Kicker Issues

There was a time not long ago when every Titans’ extra point felt like an adventure. Ryan Succop was a stabilizing force for a while, but the years that followed brought enough volatility to make fans understandably jumpy whenever the kicking unit trots out.

Cody Parkey. Cairo Santos. Stephen Gostkowski. Greg Joseph. You remember it. Everybody remembers it.

A touchdown didn't always feel like seven points. A late drive into field-goal range didn't always feel like relief. It felt more like everybody collectively holding their breath and hoping the football stayed between the uprights. Slye did a good job last season. He hit 80% of his field-goal tries and made 26 of 27 extra points.

Still, camp is camp. It was clear that Tennessee wasn't entirely sure of Slye when the team worked out former Los Angeles Rams kicker Josh Karty on Tuesday. That news broke a few days after the team worked out a trio of additional kickers during Slye’s camp slide.

Still, Slye showed up against San Francisco when it mattered, and now the conversation has changed.

Tennessee Has Bigger Questions Than Kicker

Slye’s clean joint practice and game against San Francisco does not completely erase every miss from the first stretch of camp. It does, however, mean the Titans have bigger questions than kicker. Brand-new schemes on both sides of the ball, the secondary, and the pass rush. Much bigger fish to fry.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh heads to the field during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But kicking is one of those things that can quietly swing a game, especially for a young team that may not have much margin for error this season.

Slye will be under the microscope in the preseason from here on out, and while some pressure still remains, the kicker's recent streak has certainly brought the heat down to a low boil, at least.