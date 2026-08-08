3 Standouts and 2 Disappointments From the Titans Blue & White Scrimmage

The Tennessee Titans concluded their second week of training camp with the Blue and White scrimmage at Nissan Stadium. The defense came away with the victory as the Titans used a unique scoring system for the scrimmage, but it was still a great day for both sides of the ball.

Tennessee will now turn its attention toward a joint practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. But before that, let's take a look at some standouts and a few disappointments from Friday night's scrimmage.

All clips used in this piece are from the X account @themettenburger. Give him a follow!

Standout: Quarterback Cam Ward

Ward was nearly perfect on Friday, as the Titans signal-caller showcased pinpoint accuracy and also showed growth by working through his progressions quicker and taking his checkdowns when needed.

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick also connected with tight end Gunnar Helm for a touchdown at the back of end zone. It was a fantastic day for Ward that should get the Titans excited for what is to come.

WARD TO HELM. BACK OF THE ENDZONE. TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/xuiJHE5iJk — the metten burger (@themettenburger) August 8, 2026

Disappointment: Quarterback Will Levis

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during warmup period during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Levis wasn't awful, but when on the field, he isn't playing with confidence and isn't doing enough to bridge the gap between him and Mitchell Trubisky for the QB2 role.

During Friday's scrimmage, Levis didn't lead a single scoring drive and struggled to find rhythm. The Kentucky product did make a few nice throws to tight end Joel Wilson and wide receivers Hank Beatty and Lance McCutcheon, but that was about it.

It feels like we're just counting down the days until Levis is off this football team. He needs a fresh start, and should get it soon.

Standouts: Wide Receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson

Tate and Robinson are the best receiver duo the Titans have had in a while. Both receivers have already built solid chemistry with Ward, and it was on full display Friday night.

Tate had a hot start, hauling in multiple receptions early, including a one-handed catch that brought everyone off their feet. The Ohio State product has the promise to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver, but he's not the only Tennessee receiver who could post high-level production this year.

CAR NELL TATE pic.twitter.com/OtUM07rjwI — the metten burger (@themettenburger) August 8, 2026

That's because Robinson is also that good. The prized free-agent addition has had an up-and-down camp, but it seemed like he was always open on Friday, serving as an effective security blanket for Ward.

The Titans' offense still has a lot of work to do before the season kicks off, but based on what we've seen in camp, the passing game should be much improved.

Disappointment: Kicker Joey Slye

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slye ranked near the bottom of the league in field goal percentage last year, hitting 80% of his attempts (28/35). The Titans still decided to retain him for another season, and that may have been a mistake.

Tennessee hasn't brought in much competition for Slye, and that's looking like a mistake right now. The 30-year-old went 2-of-4 on his field goal attempts on Friday, one miss coming from 52 yards and the other from 48.

It's clear that Slye can't consistently nail long-range field goals, and that's a massive issue for the Titans. They can't afford a poor kicking game to plague them in 2026.