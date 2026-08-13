Titans' Will Levis Has Golden Opportunity to Save NFL Career in Preseason Opener Against 49ers

After a few weeks of grueling training camp practices, the Tennessee Titans will finally take the field for a preseason contest. Robert Saleh's group will square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, and though many players have a lot at stake, nobody has more pressure on them than quarterback Will Levis.

Levis has had a rough camp, as he has struggled to keep the ball out of harm's way and is firmly stuck as the No. 3 quarterback behind Cam Ward and Mitchell Trubisky. Levis threw another interception during joint practice on Tuesday to 49ers defensive back Jakob Robinson.

During Thursday night's game, Levis should play a good number of snaps with Tennessee's second- and third-team offenses, and it'll be an opportunity for the Kentucky product to salvage his NFL career.

Will Levis Auditioning to Other Teams in 2026 Preseason

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Levis would have to tally a near-perfect preseason, one without any turnovers and with consistent, efficient play to beat out Trubisky for the backup job. Trubisky is more experienced and has spent time with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before with the Buffalo Bills.

Based on what we've seen from Levis over the last couple of weeks and when he started 12 games in 2024, it's clear he isn't capable of going multiple games without turning the ball over or making a head-scratching blunder. However, if Levis can put together a solid preseason in which he shows improvement in his decision-making and leads sustainable scoring drives, the 27-year-old could find a new home fairly quickly if the Titans let him go during final cuts, which is expected. For Levis, this must start Thursday night in San Francisco.

Levis can't afford to be inconsistent over the next few weeks and post a good game here and a bad one there. The 2023 second-round pick needs to be a steady performer throughout the preseason, and that should lead to another opportunity elsewhere once his tumultuous Titans tenure comes to an end.

With Levis set to go up against the 49ers' backups and third-stringers, he will have a golden opportunity to kick the preseason off on a high note. Though it never worked out in Tennessee, Levis still has talent and could extend his career somewhere else if he takes advantage of his chances for the rest of August, like what Malik Willis did a few years ago.