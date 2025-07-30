T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward Express High Expectations for New Steelers Teammate Jalen Ramsey
The Steelers made waves this offseason, switching up their roster by adding star players and trading some away, too. One of the the biggest new Pittsburgh stars to watch in 2025 is cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The former Dolphins star was involved in a rare player-for-player trade that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami and brought Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers.
It sounds like the leaders of the legendary Steelers defense is pumped about adding Ramsey to the field. T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward spoke highly about their new teammate while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.
"He's a Swiss army knife of our defense right now, you're going to see him playing every position," Watt said. "Anytime those guys lock down for an extra half a second, we love it cuz it allows us to get to the quarterback."
Heyward noted that the highly discussed Aaron Rodgers interception thrown early in training camp last week happened because of Ramsey's defense.
"With Jalen, it's not just what he does when the play is snapped, it's what he's doing before the play. His disguise, his level of professionalism is just on display for everybody," Heyward said. "That first pick Aaron threw to Patrick Queen, that was because of Jalen. I'm excited to see what he's going to do this year."
Ramsey is expected to amplify the Steelers' defense, that's for sure. We'll see how he does in his first season in Pittsburgh alongside Watt and Heyward.