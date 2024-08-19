Tom Brady Purchased Football Cards From Lifelong Fan, Completely Made His Day
Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and new Fox NFL color commentator Tom Brady had himself quite a busy weekend.
Brady did an off-air test run in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt during a preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. In addition, Brady was one of several football players to attend the Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend for good friend and CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin.
At the event, Brady made waves after purchasing a handful of collector's football cards from a lifelong fan of his.
The card collector sold Brady a handful of cards that included a rookie card for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, a rookie card for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and an autographed card of 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback (and Brady's longtime football idol) Joe Montana.
The collector who sold Brady the football cards told the seven-time Super Bowl champion that he quit his job as a teacher and bought his dream home thanks in large part to trading autographed Brady cards.
"These are insane. You've got a great collection here," Brady said.
"Let me tell you. I was a high school teacher for 13 years. I left to do this full time. And having your card was a huge reason why that happened. I bought my dream house by selling and wheeling and dealing your cards," the collector said to Brady.
Brady shook his hand and said, "That's awesome, man. I love hearing that, I appreciate it."
Before departing, Brady congratulated the collector on all of his success in a very cool moment.
Here's the full clip of the interaction between Brady and the card collecting fan.
BRADY'S AUTOGRAPH: Tom Brady Reveals Awesome, On-Brand Easter Egg in His Autograph
MORE LEGENDS: Rob Gronkowski Spiked a Collector's Item Before Signing It
OLSEN on BRADY: Greg Olsen: ‘I Have Zero Animosity, Ill Will’ Toward Tom Brady at Fox