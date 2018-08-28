Who Are the Highest Paid Wide Receivers in the NFL Entering the 2018 Season?

There are some obvious names on this list, but not every one of the top 20 highest paid wide receivers is a household name.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 28, 2018

On Monday, Giants All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. reset the market for wide receivers by agreeing to a five-year, $95 million deal that will make him the highest paid receiver in league history.

Although Beckham's deal is the biggest, it is one of many hefty contracts that was given to a wideout this offseason. In March, Mike Evans agreed to a five-year $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers and Brandin Cooks got more than $80 million when he agreed to a five-year extension with the Rams in July.

After getting traded from the Dolphins to the Browns while under the non-exclusive franchise tender, Jarvis Landry was able to negotiate a five-year, $75.5 million deal with Cleveland.

Before last season came to an end, the Packers agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension with Davante Adams. Julio Jones signed a big deal back in 2015, but prior to training camp, he restructured his deal with the Falcons.

Below is a list of the top 20 highest paid receivers based on annual salary, according to Spotrac.

Rank Player Team Average Annual Salary
1 Odell Beckham Jr. Giants $18 million
2 Antonio Brown Steelers $17 million
3 Mike Evans Buccaneers $16.5 million
T4 DeAndre Hopkins Texans $16.2 million
T4 Brandin Cooks Rams $16.2 million
6 Sammy Watkins Chiefs $16 million
7 Jarvis Landry Browns $15.1 million
8 A.J. Green Bengals $15 million
9 Davante Adams Packers $14.5 million
10 Stefon Diggs Vikings $14.4 million
11 Julio Jones Falcons $14.25 million
T12 Demaryius Thomas Broncos $14 million
T12 Allen Robinson Bears $14 million
T14 T.Y. Hilton Colts $13 million
T14 Alshon Jeffery Eagles $13 million
16 Doug Baldwin Seahawks $11.5 million
17 Keenan Allen Chargers $11.25 million
18 DeSean Jackson Buccaneers $11.17 million
T19 Emmanuel Sanders Broncos $11 million
T19 Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals $11 million

 

