There are some obvious names on this list, but not every one of the top 20 highest paid wide receivers is a household name.
On Monday, Giants All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. reset the market for wide receivers by agreeing to a five-year, $95 million deal that will make him the highest paid receiver in league history.
Although Beckham's deal is the biggest, it is one of many hefty contracts that was given to a wideout this offseason. In March, Mike Evans agreed to a five-year $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers and Brandin Cooks got more than $80 million when he agreed to a five-year extension with the Rams in July.
After getting traded from the Dolphins to the Browns while under the non-exclusive franchise tender, Jarvis Landry was able to negotiate a five-year, $75.5 million deal with Cleveland.
Before last season came to an end, the Packers agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension with Davante Adams. Julio Jones signed a big deal back in 2015, but prior to training camp, he restructured his deal with the Falcons.
Below is a list of the top 20 highest paid receivers based on annual salary, according to Spotrac.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Average Annual Salary
|1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Giants
|$18 million
|2
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers
|$17 million
|3
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|$16.5 million
|T4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans
|$16.2 million
|T4
|Brandin Cooks
|Rams
|$16.2 million
|6
|Sammy Watkins
|Chiefs
|$16 million
|7
|Jarvis Landry
|Browns
|$15.1 million
|8
|A.J. Green
|Bengals
|$15 million
|9
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|$14.5 million
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|Vikings
|$14.4 million
|11
|Julio Jones
|Falcons
|$14.25 million
|T12
|Demaryius Thomas
|Broncos
|$14 million
|T12
|Allen Robinson
|Bears
|$14 million
|T14
|T.Y. Hilton
|Colts
|$13 million
|T14
|Alshon Jeffery
|Eagles
|$13 million
|16
|Doug Baldwin
|Seahawks
|$11.5 million
|17
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|$11.25 million
|18
|DeSean Jackson
|Buccaneers
|$11.17 million
|T19
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Broncos
|$11 million
|T19
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Cardinals
|$11 million