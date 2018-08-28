On Monday, Giants All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. reset the market for wide receivers by agreeing to a five-year, $95 million deal that will make him the highest paid receiver in league history.

Although Beckham's deal is the biggest, it is one of many hefty contracts that was given to a wideout this offseason. In March, Mike Evans agreed to a five-year $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers and Brandin Cooks got more than $80 million when he agreed to a five-year extension with the Rams in July.

After getting traded from the Dolphins to the Browns while under the non-exclusive franchise tender, Jarvis Landry was able to negotiate a five-year, $75.5 million deal with Cleveland.

Before last season came to an end, the Packers agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension with Davante Adams. Julio Jones signed a big deal back in 2015, but prior to training camp, he restructured his deal with the Falcons.

Below is a list of the top 20 highest paid receivers based on annual salary, according to Spotrac.