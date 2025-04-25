Travis Hunter Had Priceless Reaction to the Jaguars Trading up to Draft Him
Travis Hunter is thrilled to be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During Thursday night's first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Jaguars swung a big deal, trading up to the No. 2 pick to take the Colorado superstar. To get there, Jacksonville had to send a haul of picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up.
Hunter is a Florida native, and when he got the phone call that the Jaguars were going to select him, he exploded with glee. Colorado's football program posted a video of his reaction. You first see him with a big smile on his face while on the phone. As the call ends, he stands up and yells, "Let's go!" while everyone around him cheers.
It was a great moment.
After being drafted, Hunter claimed he believed he was preparing to end up in Jacksonville for a week, and was even looking at houses in the area last night.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has to be thrilled for another reason, as the Jaguars plan to let him play both ways as a rookie.