NFL Has Multiple Draft Cards Ready for Travis Hunter, Depending on Team-Assigned Position
Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class and is expected to be among the top selections in the first round on Thursday night.
While being drafted is every player's dream, the 21-year-old—who won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 thanks to his unique set of skills—wants his to be realized in a very specific way: As both a wide receiver and a defensive back.
"He better say wide receiver and DB," Hunter said earlier this month when speaking about commissioner Roger Goodell announcing his selection. "He's got to."
Whether that happens remains to be seen, but apparently, the league has its bases covered. In a clip from Good Morning Football's draft coverage on Thursday morning, Kyle Brandt and Tom Pelissero spoke with the NFL's Manager of Broadcasting, Lucy Popko, who explained the process they use to get draft cards ready for the commissioner:
"On draft night, I am listening to hear the pick come in live," she told the crew. "We have all of the cards already printed with the name of the prospect, and his position, and his school ... What we do is write the pick number in and the team that selects him."
During her explanation, she showed Hunter's card—with the pick number and team blank, of course—which only wide receiver listed.
"Here's one right here," said Popko. "One we're all probably eager to see what position he gets drafted as. We have a couple variations for Travis in particular."
Variations with both WR and DB listed? Just DB? We'll have to wait and see.
Hunter is widely expected to be drafted No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns, a team that has a plan to use him on both sides of the football.