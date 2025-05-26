Travis Hunter Surprised an Unsuspecting Young Fan During Backyard Workout
Even for those who aren't locked in on college football Saturdays, Travis Hunter has become a household face. After playing both ways for Colorado and winning the Heisman Trophy, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take the talented wide receiver/cornerback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
So when Hunter rolls up on a young football player working on his three-point stance and defensive line get-off drills, it's not surprising that he's going to be pretty pumped to see one of the most exciting players to enter the NFL in years.
Fresh off of his wedding over the weekend, Hunter strolled up a hill outside of a housing development to surprise the young player.
"Oh snap," the unnamed played said once he spotted Hunter, before quickly darting inside to grab his phone for a picture. "Mom, Travis Hunter's outside!"
The video, originally posted to TikTok by Fella Hunter, was shared by the NFL on X Monday afternoon.
That is a memory he certainly won't forget anytime soon.